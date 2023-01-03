Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023

Happy new year! The offseason hasn’t quite hit full swing yet, but with the holidays mostly in the rearview and the official opening of the transfer and trade windows dead ahead, it’s about to heat up. Which means what we have at this point are lots of rosters that have been torn down along with a few that have been steadily built up.

So now seems a good time to take stock of where all 29 teams stand in their offseason overhauls, and to take a look at what’s to come.

With that in mind, here’s version 1.0 of our annual Offseason Roster Build compendium. Eastern Conference today, while the Western Conference updates will come out tomorrow.

Offseason So Far (Jan. 3)

The Five Stripes made one of the biggest scores of the offseason thus far when they lured Garth Lagerwey from Seattle to become the new club president and CEO.

What he’s not – officially – is the general manager, and he made it very clear at his introductory press conference that while the buck stops with him, he’s not the GM. He’s doing a different job than he was in Seattle. We’ll see what that means from a functional standpoint, but I suspect Atlanta’s long-term M.O. of overpaying for skillsy, ball-to-feet attackers with redundant attributes and limited ability to make the guys around them better is now a thing of the past.

Case in point: Their one big incoming move this offseason has been to sign left winger Derrick Etienne Jr. as a free agent. The Dab God had 9g/6a last year with Columbus and does this crazy stuff called “running off the ball,” which hasn’t been seen a lot in the ATL over the past few years.

He’ll raise the ceiling and, by attacking space, open up more room for that skillsy midfield to play.

What’s Next?

The assumption is World Cup champion (!!!) Thiago Almada will be the guy pulling the strings in that midfield, but there’s no guarantee of that. Almada’s got the exact kind of résumé that could command an offer you can’t refuse, and Atlanta have always been willing to sell when their number gets hit.

Maybe that’s why Marcelino Moreno hasn’t been moved yet? He’s a plug-and-play solution at the No. 10 if Almada goes – yes, he’s an extra dribbly boi, but we’ve seen that work if he’s got runners in front of him. And remember Moreno isn’t a Designated Player, so holding onto him as the 10 would free up a very valuable roster designation tool to do work elsewhere.

The big “elsewhere,” of course, is at center forward. Josef Martínez is still on the roster despite a very public falling out with head coach Gonzalo Pineda, some very loud criticisms of the front office (which is still in place under Lagerwey), and some very prominent reporting that he gone.

For such an incredibly dramatic story that generated so many headlines during the back half of last season, it’s been very, very quiet this winter. So far.