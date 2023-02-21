Philadelphia Union sign academy forward Nelson Pierre to homegrown contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Philadelphia Union promoted their latest academy product to the first team Tuesday, inking forward Nelson Pierre to a homegrown contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

The 17-year-old becomes the 20th homegrown signing for the club - renowned as one of the league's best producers of young talent. There are several former Union homegrowns currently playing in Europe, including Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Auston Trusty (Birmingham, on loan from Arsenal), and Jack de Vries (KTP, on loan from Venezia).

Additionally, first-team members Quinn Sullivan and Jack McGlynn are key contributors to the 2022 MLS Cup runners-up and are expected to take on an even bigger role during the 2023 season.

“We have watched Nelson grow from a stand-out in our academy into an active, productive, high-ceiling striker on our Philadelphia Union II squad,” sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a press release.