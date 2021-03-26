Advertise with MLS Digital Properties
Looking to advertise with the #1 soccer network in North America? MLS Digital Properties offers the only 24/7/365 online advertising solution for brands looking to reach a coveted audience of diehard, unduplicated sports fans, through unique turnkey programs that drive campaign objectives by utilizing content, video, mobile, and social media.
Partner with Soccer United Marketing (SUM)
Looking to reach the world’s most passionate sports fans? SUM is the preeminent soccer company in North America, exclusively offering access to integrated marketing partnerships with properties such as Major League Soccer, United States Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team, and more.
Contact us
MLS & SUM Brand Alliances
BrandAlliances@mlssoccer.com