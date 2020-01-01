This Privacy Policy will apply to visitors to the Websites and users of any Services. Please remember that you are agreeing to the practices and procedures described in this Privacy Policy and the MLS Terms of Service when you use the Services. If you provide Personal Information, you also agree that that information may be transferred from your current location to the offices and servers of MLS and its authorized third parties. If you do not agree with this Privacy Policy and the Terms of Service , please do not use the Websites or any Service.

We are excited to engage with you through your use of the Websites and through our various online services and applications provided by MLS through the Websites (collectively, the "Services"). This policy (this "Privacy Policy") is meant to help you understand our practices regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information in connection with these Services as well as inform you of your rights and choices about the use of your information. We will not use, disclose, or share your information except as described in this Privacy Policy.

Major League Soccer, L.L.C. ("MLS") respects your privacy. The websites currently located at mlssoccer.com, mextour.org, the subdomains of those websites, as well as the sites of the clubs of MLS (the "Member Clubs"), our official MLS digital applications, and any Member Club application where this Privacy Policy is posted (collectively, the "Websites") are made available by Major League Soccer, L.L.C. (the "League"), on behalf of itself and on behalf of the Member Clubs that are part of and licensed by the League, and its affiliates, including Soccer United Marketing, LLC (collectively, "MLS", "we", "us", or "our").

When aggregated or deidentified information, including Device Identifiable Information, is directly associated with Personal Information, such that the aggregated or deidentified information can be reasonably associated with a particular individual User or household, then this aggregated or deidentified information is treated as Personal Information.

We may also collect your location information, such as your zip code or the approximate geographic area provided by your Internet service provider ("ISP") or location positioning information provided by the location services and GPS features of your mobile device when location services have been enabled.

In addition, we may collect information about your mobile device such as the type and model, operating system (e.g. iOS or Android), carrier name, mobile browser (e.g. Chrome, Safari), applications using our Websites, and identifiers assigned to your device, such as its iOS Identifier for Advertising ("IDFA"), Android Advertising ID ("AAID"), or unique device identifier (a number uniquely given to your device by your device manufacturer), sometimes referred to as a mobile carrier ID.

We may collect information that may not reasonably identify you or a household personally, but is linked to your computer or device ("Device Identifiable Information"). We collect Device Identifiable Information from you in the normal course of providing the Services. When you visit our Websites to browse, read, or download information, we automatically collect information about your computer that your browser sends, such as your IP address, browser type and language, access times, pages visited, and referring website addresses. We may use Device Identifiable Information to analyze trends, help administer the Services, track the online movement of users, to learn about and determine how much time visitors spend on each page of the Websites, how visitors navigate throughout the Websites or use other Services, and to gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. We may also collect Device Identifiable Information through "cookies" or "web beacons" as explained below.

We have grouped together the following categories of Personal Information to explain how we use this type of information. These terms are used throughout this Privacy Policy:

"Personal Information" is information that identifies, relates to, describes, or can be reasonably linked to, directly or indirectly, a particular individual or household. We may collect Personal Information (as we have done for the past twelve months) from you on or through the Services in a variety of ways, including when you register on the Websites, purchase a Service, participate in online contests, surveys, or games, sign-up for a newsletter or subscription, or purchase merchandise. We also may, from time to time, receive Personal Information about you from third-party sources to improve the Services, and for the various purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy.

When you interact with us through the Services, we collect the information you provide, usage information, and information about your device. We also collect information about you from other sources like service providers, and optional programs in which you participate, which we may combine with other information we have about you. Here are the types of information we collect about you:

2. How We Collect Your Information

(A) Cookies and Web Beacons

To help us serve you better, we may collect Device Identifiable Information from you through technologies such as "cookies" and "web beacons" (which are also called clear GIFs, pixel tags, or pixels) or by tracking internet protocol ("IP") addresses.

"Cookies" are small data files that are stored by your web browser when you interact with a website. When you visit a webpage, the cookie sends back Device Identifiable Information.

"Web beacons" are small graphic images (usually invisible) that can be embedded in content and ads on a webpage that track usage of the Websites and effectiveness of communication. These web beacons can then be used to recognize our cookies and to monitor certain user interactions with a website.

Cookies operate in the background and you can turn them off by adjusting your Web browser settings, but doing so may make it difficult to use some of the features on the Websites or the features may not be available to you. We may use cookies to make your Website experience easier by, for example, remembering your preferences, keeping track of your login name, password and, if you want to buy things while on the Websites, your "shopping cart."

We may also use cookies and other activity tracking tools on the Websites and through other Services to collect your engagement metrics, including your Personal Identifiers and Device Identifiable Information, related to your activity on the Websites and Services.

For more information on your choices regarding cookies, you can review the FTC’s guide to opting out of online tracking for computers and mobile devices. You can also see the "All Users: Your Choices and Controls" section below for ways to opt-out.

Your browser may offer you a "Do Not Track" option, which allows you to signal to operators of websites and web applications and services that you do not want them to track your online activities. The Websites and Services do not currently support Do Not Track requests.

(B) Other Direct Interactions with You

You give us your information in your direct interactions with us. We collect information you provide to us when you register accounts on our Websites and other Services; request tickets, newsletters, and other products, services, or information from us; respond to surveys; participate in sweepstakes or contests; or otherwise interact with us. This information includes Personal Identifiers, Contact Information, Biographical Information, Financial Information, and Device Identifiable Information, which you give us from time to time.

Except for IP addresses, we may match Device Identifiable Information with Personal Information that we may have from or about you, which would allow us to identify you. We may use this information to provide you with offers that are available where you physically are located.

(C) Social Media

When using the Services or when using certain third party social networking services (e.g., Facebook, Twitter) (each a "Social Network"), you may have the option to connect your Service information and activity with your Social Network information and activity. If you authorize such a connection, you permit us to share or publish information about your Service activity with that Social Network and its users, and to access certain of your Social Network information, as disclosed to you at the time you consent to the connection. Information we may share with a Social Network may include technical information about your Service activity, your Service comments, or the videos you watch on the Service. Information we may access about you, with your consent, from a Social Network may include, but is not limited to, your basic Social Network information, your location data, your list of contacts, friends or followers and certain information about your activities on the Social Network. If you permit a connection between a Social Network and a Service, we (and that Social Network) may be able to identify you and to associate information received pursuant to the connection with information we already have about you. For more information, please review the privacy disclosures and terms of your Social Network account, which govern how that account information is collected and shared with us.

(D) Other Third Party Sources