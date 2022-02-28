Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign midfielder Maximo Carrizo, 14, as youngest player in MLS history

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Maximo Carrizo NYCFC 1

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have signed 14-year-old midfielder Maximo Carrizo as a homegrown player, the club announced Monday, making him the youngest player to sign a first-team contract in MLS history.

The previous record was held by Real Salt Lake forward Axel Kei (14 years and 15 days), while Carrizo signed upon turning 14. The Manhattan native of Argentinian heritage is NYCFC’s tenth homegrown signing since their academy was formed in 2015.

“We’re extremely happy to sign Maximo to his first professional contract, as this is a historic moment for both the club and MLS,” sporting director David Lee said in a release. ”He’s a special and extremely talented player and it’s been exciting to watch him develop over recent years in our academy.

“Maximo is now at the very start of his journey as a professional and the next stages of his development over the coming years will be ensuring he maximizes his potential through working with our coaches and all the support staff in the academy, NYCFC II and the first team.”

Carrizo joined NYCFC’s academy in 2018 from FC Westchester as a U-12 player, then was invited to the club’s first-team preseason camp in 2022. Earlier this year, he was called into a US U-15 youth national team training camp.

Carrizo is eligible to play for NYCFC II, which will compete in the newly-formed MLS NEXT Pro league.

“I already feel part of this club and I really believe that NYCFC is the perfect place for me to continue my development and grow on and off the pitch,” Carrizo said in a release. “It’s inspiring to see how NYCFC produces talent and how homegrown players get the opportunity to play in the first team. I know this will take some time, but I am willing to be patient and learn from the amazing group of players and coaches that we have at this club.”

Last season, NYCFC signed 14-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to a professional deal as well. McFarlane's in the league's top-10 youngest player signings, as is former NYCFC defender Joe Scally, who's now with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

Transfer Tracker New York City FC MLS NEXT

