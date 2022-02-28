NYCFC sign midfielder Maximo Carrizo, 14, as youngest player in MLS history

“I already feel part of this club and I really believe that NYCFC is the perfect place for me to continue my development and grow on and off the pitch,” Carrizo said in a release. “It’s inspiring to see how NYCFC produces talent and how homegrown players get the opportunity to play in the first team. I know this will take some time, but I am willing to be patient and learn from the amazing group of players and coaches that we have at this club.”