At Major League Soccer, players are the lifeblood of our league. MLS Player Engagement equips players to succeed in life off the field—now and beyond their playing careers.
MLS Player Engagement provides off-field support for all players. We work to provide you with the resources needed to help you manage different aspects of you life, our four areas of focus are:
The official alumni group of Major League Soccer. An MLS Great is any player who signed an MLS contract and no longer plays in the league. MLS Greats are invited to participate in various Player Engagement events and programs alongside active players.
Vice President, Player Engagement
Director, Player Engagement
Senior Coordinator, Player Engagement
Calling all MLS Greats! Connect with us and we will add you to the MLS Greats Network and keep you in the loop on MLS updates, events, and Player Engagement opportunities.