2023 MLS Transactions

F - Derrick Etienne Jr. (11/30/22 - free agent)
GK - Dylan Castanheira (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Raúl Gudiño (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Bryce Washington (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Mikey Ambrose (11/14/22 - out of contract)
D - Alex De John (11/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Amar Sejdic (11/14/22 - out of contract)
F - Ronaldo Cisneros (11/14/22 - loan expired)
GK - Rocco Ríos Novo (11/14/22 - loan expired)
D - George Campbell (12/13/22 - trade to Montréal)
Austin FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Sofiane Djeffal (11/17/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
M - Jared Stroud (11/7/22 - trade to St. Louis)
F - Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez (11/29/22 - waivers)
F - Danny Hoesen (11/7/22 - option declined)
D - Hector Jimenez (12/8/22 - free agent)
D - Freddy Kleemann (11/7/22 - option declined)
F - Gyasi Zardes (12/12/22 - free agent)
M - Felipe Martins (11/7/22 - option declined)
GK - Will Pulisic (11/7/22 - option declined)
GK - Andrew Tarbell (11/7/22 - option declined)
F - Washington Corozo (11/7/22 - loan expired)
D - Hector Jimenez (11/7/22 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Nimfasha Berchimas (11/17/22 - homegrown)
M - Alan Franco (10/17/22 - loan expired)
D - Harrison Afful (10/17/22 - option declined)
D - Christian Fuchs (10/17/22 - option declined)
M - Quinn McNeill (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Koa Santos (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Jordy Alcívar (11/24/22 - transfer to Independiente del Valle)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
None
GK - Gaga Slonina (8/2/22 - transfer to Chelsea)
D - Andre Reynolds (10/31/22 - option declined)
D - Jonathan Borenstein (10/31/22 - out of contract)
D - Boris Sekulic (10/31/22 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Stiven Jimenez (11/7/22 - homegrown)
D - Tyler Blackett (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Zico Bailey (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Geoff Cameron (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Allan Cruz (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Ronald Matarrita (11/15/22 - option declined)
F - Nick Markanich (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Ben Mines (11/15/22 - option declined)
GK - Beckham Sunderland (11/15/22 - option declined)
Colorado Rapids
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Kévin Cabral (12/8/22 - trade from LA Galaxy)
D - Steven Beitashour (11/10/22 - option declined)
D - Steven Beitashour (12/13/22 - free agent)
D - Michael Edwards (11/10/22 - option declined)
M - Philip Mayaka (11/10/22 - option declined)
D - Lucas Esteves (11/10/22 - loan expired)
M - Felipe Gutierrez (11/10/22 - loan expired)
GK - Clint Irwin (11/10/22 - out of contract)
F - Gyasi Zardes (11/10/22 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
None
D - Jalil Anibaba (10/26/22 - option declined)
F - Erik Hurtado (10/26/22 - option declined)
M - James Igbekeme (10/26/22 - option declined)
D - Pedro Santos (10/26/22 - option declined)
M - Derrick Etienne Jr (10/26/22 - out of contract)
D - Marlon Hairston (10/26/22 - out of contract)
M - Perry Kitchen (10/26/22 - retired)
M - Artur (11/22/22 - trade to Houston)
FC Dallas
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Tarik Scott (11/15/22 - homegrown)
D - Lucas Bartlett (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Nolan Norris (11/16/22 - homegrown)
F - Kalil ElMedkhar (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - José Mulato (11/17/22 - transfer from Deportivo Cali)
D - Matt Hedges (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Sebastien Ibeagha (12/5/22 - free agent)
M - Nicky Hernandez (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Eddie Munjoma (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Nanu (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Joshué Quiñónez (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Beni Redžić (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Thomas Roberts (11/14/22 - option declined)
D.C. United
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Luis Zamudio (10/17/22 - signed from Loudoun United)
D - Tony Alfaro (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Derrick Williams (11/10/22 - trade from LA Galaxy)
M - Sofiane Djeffal (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Pedro Santos (11/21/22 - free agent)
D - Sami Guediri (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Tyler Miller (11/23/22 - free agent)
GK - Jonathan Kempin (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Mohanad Jeahze (12/7/22 - transfer from Hammarby IF)
D - Chris Odoi-Atsem (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Alex Bono (12/14/22 - free agent)
F - Adrien Perez (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Brad Smith (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Kimarni Smith (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Drew Skundrich (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Bill Hamid (11/14/22 - out of contract)
GK - Ola Kamara (11/14/22 - out of contract)
GK - David Ochoa (11/14/22 - out of contract)
Houston Dynamo FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Artur (11/22/22 - trade from Columbus)
F - Mateo Bajamich (11/7/22 - option declined)
GK - Andrew Tarbell (11/23/22 - free agent)
D - Ian Hoffmann (11/7/22 - option declined)
F - Ifunanyachi Achara (12/7/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
M - Marcelo Palomino (11/7/22 - option declined)
F - Thiago (11/7/22 - option declined)
D - Zarek Valentin (11/7/22 - option declined)
M - Darwin Ceren (11/7/22 - out of contract)
D - Sam Junqua (11/7/22 - out of contract)
F - Fafa Picault (11/9/22 - trade to Nashville)
D - Tim Parker (11/11/22 - trade from Houston)
F - Darwin Quintero (11/16/22 - option declined)
M - Memo Rodriguez (11/16/22 - option declined)
D - Zeca (11/16/22 - option declined)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Ryan Hollingshead (11/17/22 - re-signed)
F - Cal Jennings (11/15/22 - option declined)
F - Danny Trejo (11/15/22 - option declined)
GK - Tomás Romero (11/15/22 - option declined)
F - Cristian Tello (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Sebastien Ibeagha (11/15/22 - contract expired)
D - Franco Escobar (11/15/22 - contract expired)
M - Sebastian Mendez (11/15/22 - contract expired)
D - Eddie Segura (11/15/22 - contract expired)
D - Ryan Hollingshead (11/15/22 - contract expired)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
None
F - Cameron Dunbar (11/7/22 - traded to Minnesota)
D - Derrick Williams (11/10/22 - trade to D.C. United)
GK - Jonathan Klinsmann (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Richard Sánchez (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Víctor Vázquez (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Eriq Zavaleta (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Sacha Kljestan (11/14/22 - out of contract)
F - Kévin Cabral (12/8/22 - trade to Colorado)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Jake LaCava (11/11/22 - trade from RBNY)
M - George Acosta (11/7/22 - option declined)
M - Benjamin Cremaschi (11/28/22 - homegrown)
F - Gonzalo Higuain (11/7/22 - option declined)
D - Joevin Jones (11/7/22 - out of contract)
M - Alejandro Pozuelo (11/7/22 - out of contract)
D - Brek Shea (11/7/22 - out of contract)
M - Indiana Vassilev (11/7/22 - out of contract)
Minnesota United FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Cameron Dunbar (11/7/22 - trade from LA)
M - Aziel Jackson (11/7/22 - trade to St. Louis)
GK - Eric Dick (11/22/22 - re-signed)
F - Abu Danladi (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Joseph Rosales (11/30/22 - transfer from CA Independiente)
M - Jacori Hayes (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Clint Irwin (12/6/22 - free agent)
M - Niko Hansen (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Zarek Valentin (12/8/22 - free agent)
D - Oniel Fisher (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Doneil Henry (12/12/22 - waivers)
D - Nabilai Kibunguchy (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Justin McMaster (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Tyler Miller (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Romain Metanire (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Callum Montgomery (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Eric Dick (11/14/22 - contract expired)
M - Joseph Rosales (11/14/22 - loan expired)
M - Jonathan Gonzalez (11/14/22 - loan expired)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - George Campbell (12/13/22 - trade from Atlanta)
M - Djordje Mihailovic (8/24/22 - transfer to AZ Alkmaar)
GK - James Pantemis (12/16/22 - re-signed)
D - Zorhan Bassong (11/15/22 - option declined)
GK - Sebastian Breza (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Keesean Ferdinand (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Tomas Giraldo (11/15/22 - option declined)
F - Bjorn Johnsen (11/15/22 - option declined)
GK - James Pantemis (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Karifa Yao (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Victor Wanyama (11/15/22 - contract expired)
D - Gabriele Corbo (11/15/22 - loan expired)
D - Alistair Johnston (12/3/22 - transfer to Celtic FC)
M - Ismael Kone (12/5/22 - transfer to Watford FC)
Nashville SC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Fafa Picault (11/9/22 - trade from Houston)
D - Robert Castellanos (11/16/22 - option declined)
F - Jacob Shaffelburg (11/16/22 - trade from Toronto)
M - Irakoze Donasiyano (11/16/22 - option declined)
GK - Bryan Meredith (11/16/22 - option declined)
GK - Will Meyer (11/16/22 - option declined)
D - Eric Miller (11/16/22 - contract expired)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Santiago Suárez (11/28/22 - homegrown)
M - Emmanuel Boateng (10/13/22 - option declined)
F - Bobby Wood (12/5/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
GK - Clément Diop (10/13/22 - option declined)
M - Wilfrid Kaptoum (10/13/22 - option declined)
F - Edward Kizza (10/13/22 - option declined)
GK - Brad Knighton (10/13/22 - out of contract)
D - A.J. DeLaGarza (10/13/22 - out of contract)
M - Nacho Gil (10/13/22 - out of contract)
F - Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (11/15/22 - option declined)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
None
D - Anton Tinnerholm (11/14/22 - free to Malmo FF)
D - Vuk Latinovich (11/15/22 - option declined)
F - Matias Pellegrini (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Gedion Zelalem (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Alexander Callens (11/15/22 - contract expired)
M - Justin Haak (11/15/22 - contract expired)
GK - Sean Johnson (11/15/22 - contract expired)
F - Santi Rodriguez (11/15/22 - loan expired)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Cory Burke (11/21/22 - free agent)
M - Jesús Castellano (10/27/22 - option declined)
D - Curtis Ofori (12/1/22 - homegrown)
F - Zach Ryan (10/27/22 - option declined)
F- Omar Sowe (10/27/22 - option declined)
D - Aaron Long (10/27/22 - out of contract)
M - Caden Clark (10/27/22 - loan expired)
D - Kyle Duncan (10/27/22 - loan expired)
F- Elias Manoel (10/27/22 - loan expired)
F - Jake LaCava (11/7/22 - traded to Inter Miami)
Orlando City SC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Luca Petrasso (11/9/22 - trade from Toronto)
M - Júnior Urso (11/10/22 - mutual contract termination)
M - Felipe Martins (11/22/22 - free agent)
F - Tesho Akindele (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Mauricio Pereyra (11/23/22 - re-signed)
M - Joey DeZart (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Adam Grinwis (11/30/22 - re-signed)
D - João Moutinho (11/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Favian Loyola (12/2/22 - homegrown)
F - Alexandre Pato (11/14/22 - out of contract)
GK - Adam Grinwis (11/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Mauricio Pereyra (11/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Benji Michel (11/14/22 - out of contract)
GK - Pedro Gallese (11/14/22 - out of contract)
F - Alexander Alvarado (11/29/22 - transfer to LDU Quito)
M - Andrés Perea (12/6/22 - trade to Philadelphia)
Philadelphia Union
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Andrés Perea (12/6/22 - trade from Orlando)
F - Cory Burke (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Cole Turner (11/15/22 - option declined)
GK - Joe Bendik (11/15/22 - contract expired)
M - Paxten Aaronson (11/17/22 - transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt)
Portland Timbers
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Evander (12/5/22 - transfer from FC Midtjylland)
M - Blake Bodily (10/17/22 - option declined)
M - George Fochive (10/17/22 - option declined)
GK - Justin Vom Steeg (10/17/22 - option declined)
D - Josecarlos Van Rankin (10/17/22 - purchase option declined)
F - Nathan Fogaca (10/17/22 - out of contract)
Real Salt Lake
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Marcelo Silva (12/16/22 - re-signed)
M - Nick Besler (10/26/22 - option declined)
F - Chris Garcia (10/26/22 - option declined)
M - Bret Halsey (10/26/22 - option declined)
D - Johan Kappelhof (10/26/22 - option declined)
D - Tate Schmitt (10/26/22 - option declined)
F - Bobby Wood (10/26/22 - option declined)
F - Sergio Cordova (10/26/22 - out of contract)
GK - Tomas Gomez (10/26/22 - out of contract)
D - Marcelo Silva (10/26/22 - out of contract)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Judson (12/8/22 - re-signed)
M - George Asomani (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Matt Bersano (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Gilbert Fuentes (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Jan Gregus (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Siad Haji (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Tommy Thompson (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Eric Remedi (11/14/22 - contract expired)
M - Judson (11/14/22 - contract expired)
M - Shea Salinas (11/14/22 - retire)
Seattle Sounders FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Sota Kitahara (10/29/22 - homegrown)
F - Will Bruin (10/25/22 - option declined)
GK - Jacob Castro (12/13/22 - homegrown)
F - Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (10/25/22 - option declined)
F - Fredy Montero (12/14/22 - free agent)
M - Jimmy Medranda (10/25/22 - out of contract)
F - Fredy Montero (10/25/22 - out of contract)
F - Samuel Adeniran (12/15/22 - trade to St. Louis)
Sporting Kansas City
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Nemanja Radoja (10/26/22 - free transfer)
D - Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Graham Zusi (12/2/22 - free agent)
D - Kaveh Rad (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Andreu Fontas (12/2/22 - free agent)
D - Graham Zusi (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Roger Espinoza (12/2/22 - free agent)
D - Andreu Fontas (11/15/22 - contract expired)
M - Roger Espinoza (11/15/22 - contract expired)
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Selmir Pidro (2/1/22 - transfer from FK Sarajevo)
None
M - Tomas Ostrak (3/1/22 - transfer from FC Koln)
F - Joao Klauss (3/3/22 - transfer from Hoffenheim)
GK - Roman Burki (3/16/22 - transfer from Borussia Dortmund)
D - Joakim Nilsson (6/1/22 - transfer from Arminia Bielefeld)
M - Eduard Lowen (6/24/22 - transfer from Hertha BSC)
F - Isak Jensen (7/11/22 - transfer from SonderjyskE)
D - Kyle Hiebert (8/3/22 - St Louis CITY2)
M - Aziel Jackson (11/7/22 - trade from Minnesota)
M - Jared Stroud (11/7/22 - trade from Austin)
M - Rasmus Alm (11/8/22 - free)
F - Nicholas Gioacchini (11/11/22 - Expansion Draft)
M - Indiana Vassilev (11/11/22 - Expansion Draft)
D - Jonathan Bell (11/11/22 - Expansion Draft)
D - John Nelson (11/11/22 - Expansion Draft)
D - Tim Parker (11/11/22 - trade from Houston)
M - Célio Pompeu (11/17/22 - St Louis CITY2)
M - Akil Watts (11/17/22 - St Louis CITY2)
D - Josh Yaro (11/18/22 - St Louis CITY2)
M - Max Schneider (11/18/22 - St Louis CITY2)
D - Jake Nerwinski (11/28/22 - free agent)
F - Samuel Adeniran (12/15/22 - trade from Seattle)
Toronto FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Tomás Romero (11/17/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
F - Ifunanyachi Achara (10/14/22 - option declined)
M - Jonathan Osorio (12/12/22 - free agent)
D - Chris Mavinga (10/14/22 - option declined)
M - Víctor Vázquez (12/16/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
GK - Alex Bono (10/14/22 - out of contract)
D - Doneil Henry (10/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Noble Okello (10/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Jonathan Osorio (10/14/22 - out of contract)
GK - Quentin Westberg (10/14/22 - out of contract)
D - Auro Jr. (10/14/2022 - option to be decided)
D - Luca Petrasso (11/9/22 - trade to Orlando)
D - Domenico Criscito (11/15/22 - retire)
F - Jacob Shaffelburg (11/16/22 - trade to Nashville)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Ali Ahmed (11/16/22 - Whitecaps FC 2)
M - Janio Bikel (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Simon Becher (11/17/22 - Whitecaps FC 2)
F - Lucas Cavallini (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Karifa Yao (11/17/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
GK - Cody Cropper (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - David Egbo (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Marcus Godinho (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Jake Nerwinski (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Evan Newton (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Leonard Owusu (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Tosaint Ricketts (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Michael Baldisimo (11/14/22 - out of contract)
D - Florian Jungwirth (11/14/22 - out of contract)
D - Derek Cornelius (12/15/22 - transfer to Malmö FF)