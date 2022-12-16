Transfer Tracker

2023 MLS Transactions

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

AllTransactions_16x9
Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Derrick Etienne Jr. (11/30/22 - free agent)
GK - Dylan Castanheira (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Raúl Gudiño (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Bryce Washington (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Mikey Ambrose (11/14/22 - out of contract)
D - Alex De John (11/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Amar Sejdic (11/14/22 - out of contract)
F - Ronaldo Cisneros (11/14/22 - loan expired)
GK - Rocco Ríos Novo (11/14/22 - loan expired)
D - George Campbell (12/13/22 - trade to Montréal)
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Sofiane Djeffal (11/17/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
M - Jared Stroud (11/7/22 - trade to St. Louis)
F - Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez (11/29/22 - waivers)
F - Danny Hoesen (11/7/22 - option declined)
D - Hector Jimenez (12/8/22 - free agent)
D - Freddy Kleemann (11/7/22 - option declined)
F - Gyasi Zardes (12/12/22 - free agent)
M - Felipe Martins (11/7/22 - option declined)
GK - Will Pulisic (11/7/22 - option declined)
GK - Andrew Tarbell (11/7/22 - option declined)
F - Washington Corozo (11/7/22 - loan expired)
D - Hector Jimenez  (11/7/22 - out of contract)
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Nimfasha Berchimas (11/17/22 - homegrown)
M - Alan Franco (10/17/22 - loan expired)
D - Harrison Afful (10/17/22 - option declined)
D - Christian Fuchs (10/17/22 - option declined)
M - Quinn McNeill (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Koa Santos (11/14/22 - option declined)
 M - Jordy Alcívar (11/24/22 - transfer to Independiente del Valle)
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
None
GK - Gaga Slonina (8/2/22 - transfer to Chelsea)
D - Andre Reynolds (10/31/22 - option declined)
D - Jonathan Borenstein (10/31/22 - out of contract)
D - Boris Sekulic (10/31/22 - out of contract)
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Stiven Jimenez (11/7/22 - homegrown)
D - Tyler Blackett (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Zico Bailey (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Geoff Cameron (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Allan Cruz (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Ronald Matarrita (11/15/22 - option declined)
F - Nick Markanich (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Ben Mines (11/15/22 - option declined)
GK - Beckham Sunderland (11/15/22 - option declined)
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
PLAYERS IN    
PLAYERS OUT
F - Kévin Cabral (12/8/22 - trade from LA Galaxy)    
D - Steven Beitashour (11/10/22 - option declined)
D - Steven Beitashour (12/13/22 - free agent)    
D - Michael Edwards (11/10/22 - option declined)
M - Philip Mayaka (11/10/22 - option declined)
D - Lucas Esteves (11/10/22 - loan expired)
M - Felipe Gutierrez (11/10/22 - loan expired)
GK - Clint Irwin (11/10/22 - out of contract)
F - Gyasi Zardes (11/10/22 - out of contract)
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
None
D - Jalil Anibaba (10/26/22 - option declined)
F - Erik Hurtado (10/26/22 - option declined)
M - James Igbekeme (10/26/22 - option declined)
D - Pedro Santos (10/26/22 - option declined)
M - Derrick Etienne Jr (10/26/22 - out of contract)
D - Marlon Hairston (10/26/22 - out of contract)
M - Perry Kitchen (10/26/22 - retired)
M - Artur (11/22/22 - trade to Houston)
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Tarik Scott (11/15/22 - homegrown)
D - Lucas Bartlett (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Nolan Norris (11/16/22 - homegrown)
F - Kalil ElMedkhar (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - José Mulato (11/17/22 - transfer from Deportivo Cali)
D - Matt Hedges (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Sebastien Ibeagha (12/5/22 - free agent)
M - Nicky Hernandez (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Eddie Munjoma (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Nanu (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Joshué Quiñónez (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Beni Redžić (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Thomas Roberts (11/14/22 - option declined)


D.C. United logo
D.C. United
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Luis Zamudio (10/17/22 - signed from Loudoun United) 
D - Tony Alfaro (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Derrick Williams (11/10/22 - trade from LA Galaxy)
M - Sofiane Djeffal (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Pedro Santos (11/21/22 - free agent)
D - Sami Guediri (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Tyler Miller (11/23/22 - free agent)
GK - Jonathan Kempin (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Mohanad Jeahze (12/7/22 - transfer from Hammarby IF)
D - Chris Odoi-Atsem (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Alex Bono (12/14/22 - free agent)
F - Adrien Perez (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Brad Smith (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Kimarni Smith (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Drew Skundrich (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Bill Hamid (11/14/22 - out of contract)
GK - Ola Kamara (11/14/22 - out of contract)
GK - David Ochoa (11/14/22 - out of contract)
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
PLAYERS IN    
PLAYERS OUT
M - Artur (11/22/22 - trade from Columbus)    
F - Mateo Bajamich (11/7/22 - option declined)
GK - Andrew Tarbell (11/23/22 - free agent)    
D - Ian Hoffmann (11/7/22 - option declined)
F - Ifunanyachi Achara (12/7/22 - Re-Entry Draft)    
M - Marcelo Palomino (11/7/22 - option declined)
F - Thiago (11/7/22 - option declined)
D - Zarek Valentin (11/7/22 - option declined)
M - Darwin Ceren (11/7/22 - out of contract)
D - Sam Junqua (11/7/22 - out of contract)
F - Fafa Picault (11/9/22 - trade to Nashville)
D - Tim Parker (11/11/22 - trade from Houston)
F - Darwin Quintero (11/16/22 - option declined)
M - Memo Rodriguez (11/16/22 - option declined)
D - Zeca (11/16/22 - option declined)
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D -  Ryan Hollingshead (11/17/22 - re-signed)
F - Cal Jennings (11/15/22 - option declined)
F - Danny Trejo (11/15/22 - option declined)
GK - Tomás Romero (11/15/22 - option declined)
F - Cristian Tello  (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Sebastien Ibeagha (11/15/22 - contract expired)
D - Franco Escobar (11/15/22 - contract expired)
M - Sebastian Mendez (11/15/22 - contract expired)
D - Eddie Segura (11/15/22 - contract expired)
D - Ryan Hollingshead (11/15/22 - contract expired)
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
None
F - Cameron Dunbar (11/7/22 - traded to Minnesota)
D - Derrick Williams (11/10/22 - trade to D.C. United)
GK - Jonathan Klinsmann (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Richard Sánchez (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Víctor Vázquez (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Eriq Zavaleta (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Sacha Kljestan (11/14/22 - out of contract)
F - Kévin Cabral (12/8/22 - trade to Colorado)
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Jake LaCava (11/11/22 - trade from RBNY)
M - George Acosta (11/7/22 - option declined)
M - Benjamin Cremaschi (11/28/22 - homegrown)
F - Gonzalo Higuain (11/7/22 - option declined)
D - Joevin Jones (11/7/22 - out of contract)
M - Alejandro Pozuelo (11/7/22 - out of contract)
D - Brek Shea (11/7/22 - out of contract)
M - Indiana Vassilev (11/7/22 - out of contract)
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Cameron Dunbar (11/7/22 - trade from LA)
M - Aziel Jackson (11/7/22 - trade to St. Louis)
GK - Eric Dick (11/22/22 - re-signed)
F - Abu Danladi (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Joseph Rosales (11/30/22 - transfer from CA Independiente)
M - Jacori Hayes (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Clint Irwin (12/6/22 - free agent)
M - Niko Hansen (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Zarek Valentin (12/8/22 - free agent)
D - Oniel Fisher (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Doneil Henry (12/12/22 - waivers)
D - Nabilai Kibunguchy (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Justin McMaster (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Tyler Miller (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Romain Metanire (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Callum Montgomery (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Eric Dick (11/14/22 - contract expired)
M - Joseph Rosales (11/14/22 - loan expired)
M - Jonathan Gonzalez (11/14/22 - loan expired)
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - George Campbell (12/13/22 - trade from Atlanta)
M - Djordje Mihailovic (8/24/22 - transfer to AZ Alkmaar)
GK - James Pantemis (12/16/22 - re-signed)
D - Zorhan Bassong (11/15/22 - option declined)
GK - Sebastian Breza (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Keesean Ferdinand (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Tomas Giraldo (11/15/22 - option declined)
F - Bjorn Johnsen (11/15/22 - option declined)
GK - James Pantemis (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Karifa Yao (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Victor Wanyama (11/15/22 - contract expired)
D - Gabriele Corbo (11/15/22 - loan expired)
D - Alistair Johnston (12/3/22 - transfer to Celtic FC)
M - Ismael Kone (12/5/22 - transfer to Watford FC)
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Fafa Picault (11/9/22 - trade from Houston)
D - Robert Castellanos (11/16/22 - option declined)
F - Jacob Shaffelburg (11/16/22 - trade from Toronto)
M - Irakoze Donasiyano (11/16/22 - option declined)
GK - Bryan Meredith (11/16/22 - option declined)
GK - Will Meyer (11/16/22 - option declined)
D - Eric Miller (11/16/22 - contract expired)
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
PLAYERS IN    
PLAYERS OUT
D - Santiago Suárez (11/28/22 - homegrown)
M - Emmanuel Boateng (10/13/22 - option declined)
F - Bobby Wood (12/5/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
GK - Clément Diop (10/13/22 - option declined)
M - Wilfrid Kaptoum (10/13/22 - option declined)
F - Edward Kizza (10/13/22 - option declined)
GK - Brad Knighton (10/13/22 - out of contract)
D - A.J. DeLaGarza (10/13/22 - out of contract)
M - Nacho Gil (10/13/22 - out of contract)
F - Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (11/15/22 - option declined) 
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
None
D - Anton Tinnerholm (11/14/22 - free to Malmo FF)
D - Vuk Latinovich (11/15/22 - option declined)
F - Matias Pellegrini (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Gedion Zelalem (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Alexander Callens (11/15/22 - contract expired)
M - Justin Haak (11/15/22 - contract expired)
GK - Sean Johnson (11/15/22 - contract expired)
F - Santi Rodriguez (11/15/22 - loan expired)
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Cory Burke (11/21/22 - free agent)
M - Jesús Castellano (10/27/22 - option declined)
D - Curtis Ofori (12/1/22 - homegrown)
F - Zach Ryan (10/27/22 - option declined)
F- Omar Sowe (10/27/22 - option declined)
D - Aaron Long (10/27/22 - out of contract)
M - Caden Clark (10/27/22 - loan expired)
D - Kyle Duncan (10/27/22 - loan expired)
F- Elias Manoel (10/27/22 - loan expired)
F - Jake LaCava (11/7/22 - traded to Inter Miami)
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Luca Petrasso (11/9/22 - trade from Toronto)
M - Júnior Urso (11/10/22 - mutual contract termination)
M - Felipe Martins (11/22/22 - free agent)
F - Tesho Akindele (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Mauricio Pereyra (11/23/22 - re-signed)
M - Joey DeZart (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Adam Grinwis (11/30/22 - re-signed)
D - João Moutinho (11/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Favian Loyola (12/2/22 - homegrown)
F - Alexandre Pato (11/14/22 - out of contract)
GK - Adam Grinwis (11/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Mauricio Pereyra (11/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Benji Michel (11/14/22 - out of contract)
GK - Pedro Gallese (11/14/22 - out of contract)
F - Alexander Alvarado (11/29/22 - transfer to LDU Quito)
M - Andrés Perea (12/6/22 - trade to Philadelphia)
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Andrés Perea (12/6/22 - trade from Orlando)
F - Cory Burke (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Cole Turner (11/15/22 - option declined)
GK - Joe Bendik (11/15/22 - contract expired)
M - Paxten Aaronson (11/17/22 - transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt)
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Evander (12/5/22 - transfer from FC Midtjylland)
M - Blake Bodily (10/17/22 - option declined)
M - George Fochive (10/17/22 - option declined)
GK - Justin Vom Steeg (10/17/22 - option declined)
D - Josecarlos Van Rankin (10/17/22 - purchase option declined)
F - Nathan Fogaca (10/17/22 - out of contract)
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Marcelo Silva (12/16/22 - re-signed)
M - Nick Besler (10/26/22 - option declined)
F - Chris Garcia (10/26/22 - option declined)
M - Bret Halsey (10/26/22 - option declined)
D - Johan Kappelhof (10/26/22 - option declined)
D - Tate Schmitt (10/26/22 - option declined)
F - Bobby Wood (10/26/22 - option declined)
F - Sergio Cordova (10/26/22 - out of contract)
GK - Tomas Gomez (10/26/22 - out of contract)
D - Marcelo Silva (10/26/22 - out of contract)
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Judson (12/8/22 - re-signed)
M - George Asomani (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Matt Bersano (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Gilbert Fuentes (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Jan Gregus (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Siad Haji  (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Tommy Thompson (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Eric Remedi (11/14/22 - contract expired)
M - Judson (11/14/22 - contract expired)
M - Shea Salinas (11/14/22 - retire)
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Sota Kitahara (10/29/22 - homegrown)
F - Will Bruin (10/25/22 - option declined)
GK - Jacob Castro (12/13/22 - homegrown)
F - Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (10/25/22 - option declined)
F - Fredy Montero (12/14/22 - free agent)
M - Jimmy Medranda (10/25/22 - out of contract)
F - Fredy Montero (10/25/22 - out of contract)
F - Samuel Adeniran (12/15/22 - trade to St. Louis)
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Nemanja Radoja (10/26/22 - free transfer)
D - Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Graham Zusi (12/2/22 - free agent)
D - Kaveh Rad (11/15/22 - option declined)
D - Andreu Fontas (12/2/22 - free agent)
D - Graham Zusi (11/15/22 - option declined)
M - Roger Espinoza (12/2/22 - free agent)
D - Andreu Fontas (11/15/22 - contract expired)
M - Roger Espinoza (11/15/22 - contract expired)
St. Louis City SC logo
St. Louis City SC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Selmir Pidro (2/1/22 - transfer from FK Sarajevo)
None
M - Tomas Ostrak (3/1/22 - transfer from FC Koln)
F - Joao Klauss (3/3/22 - transfer from Hoffenheim)
GK - Roman Burki (3/16/22 - transfer from Borussia Dortmund)
D - Joakim Nilsson (6/1/22 - transfer from Arminia Bielefeld)
M - Eduard Lowen (6/24/22 - transfer from Hertha BSC)
F - Isak Jensen (7/11/22 - transfer from SonderjyskE)
D - Kyle Hiebert (8/3/22 - St Louis CITY2)
M - Aziel Jackson (11/7/22 - trade from Minnesota)
M - Jared Stroud (11/7/22 - trade from Austin)
M - Rasmus Alm (11/8/22 - free)
F - Nicholas Gioacchini (11/11/22 - Expansion Draft)
M - Indiana Vassilev (11/11/22 - Expansion Draft)
D - Jonathan Bell (11/11/22 - Expansion Draft)
D - John Nelson (11/11/22 - Expansion Draft)
D - Tim Parker (11/11/22 - trade from Houston)
M - Célio Pompeu (11/17/22 - St Louis CITY2)
M - Akil Watts (11/17/22 - St Louis CITY2)
D - Josh Yaro (11/18/22 - St Louis CITY2)
M - Max Schneider (11/18/22 - St Louis CITY2)
D - Jake Nerwinski (11/28/22 - free agent)
F - Samuel Adeniran (12/15/22 - trade from Seattle)
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Tomás Romero (11/17/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
F - Ifunanyachi Achara (10/14/22 - option declined)
M - Jonathan Osorio (12/12/22 - free agent)
D - Chris Mavinga (10/14/22 - option declined)
M - Víctor Vázquez (12/16/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
GK - Alex Bono (10/14/22 - out of contract)
D - Doneil Henry (10/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Noble Okello (10/14/22 - out of contract)
M - Jonathan Osorio (10/14/22 - out of contract)
GK - Quentin Westberg (10/14/22 - out of contract)
D - Auro Jr. (10/14/2022 - option to be decided)
D - Luca Petrasso (11/9/22 - trade to Orlando)
D - Domenico Criscito (11/15/22 - retire)
F - Jacob Shaffelburg (11/16/22 - trade to Nashville)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Ali Ahmed (11/16/22 - Whitecaps FC 2)
M - Janio Bikel (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Simon Becher (11/17/22 - Whitecaps FC 2)
F - Lucas Cavallini (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Karifa Yao (11/17/22 - Re-Entry Draft)
GK - Cody Cropper (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - David Egbo (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Marcus Godinho (11/14/22 - option declined)
D - Jake Nerwinski (11/14/22 - option declined)
GK - Evan Newton (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Leonard Owusu (11/14/22 - option declined)
F - Tosaint Ricketts (11/14/22 - option declined)
M - Michael Baldisimo (11/14/22 - out of contract)
D - Florian Jungwirth (11/14/22 - out of contract)
D - Derek Cornelius (12/15/22 - transfer to Malmö FF)
Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

Víctor Vázquez rejoins Toronto FC after departing LA Galaxy
Insider notebook: Toronto reinforce defense, Orlando & Portland look for strikers
Real Salt Lake re-sign center back Marcelo Silva
More News
More News
Who is reffing the World Cup Final between Argentina and France? 

Who is reffing the World Cup Final between Argentina and France? 
Argentina vs. France: Who has the edge in marquee World Cup Final?

Argentina vs. France: Who has the edge in marquee World Cup Final?
Víctor Vázquez rejoins Toronto FC after departing LA Galaxy
Transfer Tracker

Víctor Vázquez rejoins Toronto FC after departing LA Galaxy
2023 MLS Transactions

2023 MLS Transactions
Insider notebook: Toronto reinforce defense, Orlando & Portland look for strikers
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Insider notebook: Toronto reinforce defense, Orlando & Portland look for strikers
Lionel Messi's moment: World Cup 2022 final offers new peak in legendary career
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Lionel Messi's moment: World Cup 2022 final offers new peak in legendary career
More News
Video
Video
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
REF CAM | MLS All-Stars vs LIGA MX
10:50

REF CAM | MLS All-Stars vs LIGA MX
Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
0:35

Major League Soccer and EA SPORTS reveal 2023 eMLS season 
More Video