Victor Wanyama returns to CF Montréal on DP deal

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Victor Wanyama

© David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

CF Montréal have re-signed captain Victor Wanyama to a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

The 31-year-old midfielder will remain a Designated Player for Montréal, where he's been a stalwart since his 2020 arrival from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. He was out of contract after Montréal's record-setting 2022 campaign, stating in October that he didn't expect to return. 

"We are glad to have concluded a new deal with Victor and that he remains with us," CF Montréal VP and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release.

"During the last three seasons, he has been an important player on the field and in the locker room. His personality, his experience and his qualities as a player will notably help us with the stability of the group for the season to come."

Wanyama's return comes during an offseason of rapid turnover for Montréal, with head coach Wilfried Nancy (to Columbus Crew), Djordje Mihailovic (to AZ Alkmaar), Ismaël Koné (to Watford) and Alistair Johnston (to Celtic FC) headlining the notable departures. 

The Kenyan international has made 80 regular-season appearances during his three MLS seasons, recording five goals and eight assists while acting as the linchpin for CFM's midfield. He served as captain last season as Montréal emerged as an Eastern Conference power, finishing second behind the Philadelphia Union with 65 points (20W-9L-5D).

"I’m excited to stay at the club and the city where I have been so happy for the past three years," Wanyama said in a release. "When I arrived here, I believed in the club’s project. As we continue to grow, this is even more true. I am eager to continue bringing my best for my teammates, the coaching staff and the Montréal supporters."

Wanyama enjoyed a decorated career overseas before his MLS arrival, notably playing for Tottenham, Southampton and Celtic. At the international level, he's accrued 64 senior caps for Kenya, scoring six goals.

Montréal, now led by head coach Hernan Losada, begin their 2023 season on Feb. 25 at Inter Miami CF (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

