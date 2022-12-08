Official: Colorado Rapids acquire Kévin Cabral from LA Galaxy

- Colorado receive: Kevin Cabral
- LA receive: $1 million GAM, sell-on fee
UPDATE (Dec. 8, 12 pm ET) – The LA Galaxy have traded forward Kevin Cabral to the Colorado Rapids, the clubs announced Thursday.
To land the French attacker, Colorado sent $600,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $400,000 in 2024 GAM to LA. Additionally, the Galaxy would receive a percentage of any transfer fee if Cabral is sold to a club outside of MLS.
Cabral will occupy a DP spot in Colorado; the move opens a DP spot in LA.
“Kévin is a dynamic and explosive attacking threat with experience both in MLS and in Europe,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado’s EVP & General Manager, said in a release. “He’s an exciting player with all the necessary qualities to be an impact player in MLS, and yet at 23, still has room for continued development.”
Cabral is entering his third MLS season. He was in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system before heading to Valenciennes (Ligue 2) and then securing a transfer to LA.
“We’d like to thank Kévin for his contributions to the Galaxy the past two seasons," LA head coach Greg Vanney said in a release. "We wish him all the best as he continues to build his career with the Colorado Rapids."
ORIGINAL (Dec. 8, 10:05 am ET) – The Colorado Rapids have acquired winger Kevin Cabral in a trade with the LA Galaxy, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The Galaxy will receive $1 million in General Allocation Money.
Cabral, 23, was signed by the Galaxy in 2021 for just under $6 million as a Young Designated Player. The Frenchman had six goals and five assists in 61 regular-season appearances after joining from Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.
The move opens a DP spot for the Galaxy.
In Colorado, Cabral gets a fresh start after a turbulent two seasons with the Galaxy. The Rapids have identified young talent from across the league in trades over the last few seasons, including adding Auston Trusty, Diego Rubio, Kellyn Acosta, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jonathan Lewis and more.
The move is the second significant addition for the Rapids this offseason after they went from the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in 2021 to missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022. In mid-November, they also recalled academy graduate and US international midfielder Cole Bassett from a loan to Eredivise side Fortuna Sittard.
The LA Galaxy can now add another DP alongside forwards Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Douglas Costa. They also have Riqui Puig, Gaston Brugman, Dejan Joveljic and more as centerpieces after making the Western Conference Semifinals in 2022.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant