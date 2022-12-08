Official: Colorado Rapids acquire Kévin Cabral from LA Galaxy

UPDATE (Dec. 8, 12 pm ET) – The LA Galaxy have traded forward Kevin Cabral to the Colorado Rapids , the clubs announced Thursday.

To land the French attacker, Colorado sent $600,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $400,000 in 2024 GAM to LA. Additionally, the Galaxy would receive a percentage of any transfer fee if Cabral is sold to a club outside of MLS.

Cabral will occupy a DP spot in Colorado; the move opens a DP spot in LA.

“Kévin is a dynamic and explosive attacking threat with experience both in MLS and in Europe,” Pádraig Smith, Colorado’s EVP & General Manager, said in a release. “He’s an exciting player with all the necessary qualities to be an impact player in MLS, and yet at 23, still has room for continued development.”

Cabral is entering his third MLS season. He was in Paris Saint-Germain’s youth system before heading to Valenciennes (Ligue 2) and then securing a transfer to LA.