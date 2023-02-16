Charlotte FC acquire Bill Tuiloma in trade with Portland Timbers

Charlotte FC have acquired veteran defender Bill Tuiloma in a trade with the Portland Timbers , both clubs announced Thursday.

For the 27-year-old New Zealand international, Charlotte sent Portland $800,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), which breaks down as follows: guaranteed $500k in 2023 GAM and guaranteed $300k in 2024 GAM. An additional $100k in 2025 GAM will be sent as well if certain performance metrics are met.

Portland also retain 15 percent of a future transfer fee if Tuiloma is sold outside of MLS.

“We are excited to welcome Bill to Charlotte FC as we keep adding strong pieces to a competitive roster for 2023 and beyond,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a press release.