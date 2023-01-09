Chicago Fire sign defender Arnaud Souquet from Ligue 1's Montpellier

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have acquired a new right back, announcing Monday they’ve signed Arnaud Souquet from Ligue 1 side Montpellier HSC on a free transfer.

The Frenchman, who turns 31 in February, joins through the 2025 MLS season and offers a crucial backline addition after Chicago didn’t retain Boris Sekulić following the 2022 campaign. Jhon Espinoza also left for FC Lugano in Switzerland this winter.

“We are very excited to welcome Arnaud to the club,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.