Sources: Charlotte FC reach verbal agreement to sign Enzo Copetti

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER_16x9-Enzo-Copetti

Charlotte FC have reached a verbal agreement with Racing Club to acquire forward Enzo Copetti, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com.

CL Merlo first reported the talks. Sources add the deal would be around $6 million if it gets done. It is pending a medical and final details before being officially completed.

Copetti, who turns 27 next month, scored 21 goals in 47 games across all competitions in 2022. He was Racing Club’s top scorer as they finished second, behind Boca Juniors, in the 2022 Argentine Primera División table.

The center forward would be Charlotte's third Designated Player, alongside Polish international forwards Kamil Jóźwiak and Karol Świderski. Jozwiak can be bought down to free up another DP spot if the club desired. Former DP midfielder Jordy Alcivar was recently transferred to Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, opening a spot.

Charlotte's path forward

Charlotte, gearing up for their second MLS campaign, named interim head coach Christian Lattanzio as their full-time head coach this offseason. During their expansion season, Charlotte finished six points below the Eastern Conference’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line (ninth place).

The club added center back Adilson Malanda, right back Nathan Byrne and midfielder Nuno Santos last summer as they continue to tweak the roster.

Charlotte, renowned for a vast scouting network, would have attacking depth beyond their three DPs. U22 Initiative signings Vinicius Mello and Kerwin Vargas are both promising talents, while Daniel Rios and Andre Shinyashiki are MLS-experienced pieces.

Copetti would join the likes of New England Revolution striker Gustavo Bou and New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez as Racing Club alums in MLS.

The 2023 MLS season is set to begin on February 25.

