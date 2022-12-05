Sources: Charlotte FC reach verbal agreement to sign Enzo Copetti

Charlotte FC have reached a verbal agreement with Racing Club to acquire forward Enzo Copetti, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com.

CL Merlo first reported the talks. Sources add the deal would be around $6 million if it gets done. It is pending a medical and final details before being officially completed.

Copetti, who turns 27 next month, scored 21 goals in 47 games across all competitions in 2022. He was Racing Club’s top scorer as they finished second, behind Boca Juniors, in the 2022 Argentine Primera División table.