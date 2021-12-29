Transfer Tracker

Report: Inter Miami loaning Rodolfo Pizarro to CF Monterrey

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro is set for a second stint with Liga MX side CF Monterrey, with The Miami Herald's Michelle Kaufman reporting a loan deal with a purchase option is in the works.

During the 2021 season, Pizarro held a Designated Player spot in Miami alongside ex-Juventus stars Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain.

The 27-year-old Mexican international was signed by Inter Miami as a Designated Player in February 2020, a move that reunited him with ex-manager Diego Alonso. Pizarro starred under Alonso’s tutelage at Pachuca from 2014 until 2016 and later joined him at Monterrey in 2018.

Pizarro earned a number of individual – and team – accolades during his time in Liga MX, but has struggled to duplicate that in Major League Soccer. He has recorded seven goals and 12 assists in 46 regular-season appearances with Inter Miami, including three goals and seven assists in 2021 as Phil Neville took over as manager.

Pizarro was rumored to make a return to Mexico in June, with Monterrey and Chivas Guadalajara two potential suitors. But Miami manager Phil Neville squashed those reports at the time.

Should Pizarro depart Inter Miami, it'd continue an offseason of change after winger Lewis Morgan was traded to New York Red Bulls and forward Julian Carranza was loaned to Philadelphia Union. Miami, chasing an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return, are entering a pivotal offseason under chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

