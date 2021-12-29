Report: Inter Miami loaning Rodolfo Pizarro to CF Monterrey

Inter Miami CF midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro is set for a second stint with Liga MX side CF Monterrey, with The Miami Herald's Michelle Kaufman reporting a loan deal with a purchase option is in the works.

The 27-year-old Mexican international was signed by Inter Miami as a Designated Player in February 2020, a move that reunited him with ex-manager Diego Alonso. Pizarro starred under Alonso’s tutelage at Pachuca from 2014 until 2016 and later joined him at Monterrey in 2018.

Pizarro earned a number of individual – and team – accolades during his time in Liga MX, but has struggled to duplicate that in Major League Soccer. He has recorded seven goals and 12 assists in 46 regular-season appearances with Inter Miami, including three goals and seven assists in 2021 as Phil Neville took over as manager.

Pizarro was rumored to make a return to Mexico in June, with Monterrey and Chivas Guadalajara two potential suitors. But Miami manager Phil Neville squashed those reports at the time.