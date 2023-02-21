Atlanta United acquire striker Miguel Berry from DC United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- ATL receive: Miguel Berry
- DC receive: Up to $250k GAM, sell-on percentage
Atlanta United have added some crucial depth at striker, announcing Tuesday they’ve acquired Miguel Berry in a trade with D.C. United.
To land the 25-year-old Spanish-American forward, Atlanta sent up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money to their fellow Eastern Conference club. There's $150k in GAM guaranteed, while another $100k in GAM is incentive-based. D.C. also maintain a sell-on percentage if Berry is transferred.
Berry will likely back up Giorgos Giakoumakis, the Greek international No. 9 Atlanta acquired earlier this month from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC. At D.C. United, he was behind another Designated Player in Belgian international Christian Benteke.
"We’re pleased to add Miguel to the team and look forward to welcoming him to Atlanta," VP and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. "Miguel is an athletic forward with experience scoring goals in this league. He’ll add competition to our group and be able to join the team immediately to be available for selection this weekend."
Berry has 10 goals and two assists in 48 MLS regular-season games, averaging a goal roughly every 250 minutes played. The SuperDraft product started his career with the Columbus Crew before being traded to D.C. last summer.
Atlanta have a new-look striker corps in the post-Josef Martinez era, buying out their all-time leading scorer in January before he signed with Inter Miami CF. Meanwhile, D.C. are hoping Benteke can come good after joining last August from English Premier League side Crystal Palace.
Both clubs missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022, with D.C. bottom of the overall table and Atlanta eight points off the postseason pace. The 2023 season gets underway with Matchday 1 fixtures on Feb. 25.
