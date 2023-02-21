Atlanta United acquire striker Miguel Berry from DC United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

ATL receive: Miguel Berry

Miguel Berry DC receive: Up to $250k GAM, sell-on percentage

Atlanta United have added some crucial depth at striker, announcing Tuesday they’ve acquired Miguel Berry in a trade with D.C. United.

To land the 25-year-old Spanish-American forward, Atlanta sent up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money to their fellow Eastern Conference club. There's $150k in GAM guaranteed, while another $100k in GAM is incentive-based. D.C. also maintain a sell-on percentage if Berry is transferred.

Berry will likely back up Giorgos Giakoumakis, the Greek international No. 9 Atlanta acquired earlier this month from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC. At D.C. United, he was behind another Designated Player in Belgian international Christian Benteke.