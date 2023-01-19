Christian Ramírez is back: Columbus Crew sign striker from Scotland's Aberdeen

The 31-year-old former US international, via an undisclosed transfer fee, has signed through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

Ramírez arrives with 35 goals and 10 assists in 105 MLS regular-season games, playing for Minnesota United FC , LAFC and Houston Dynamo FC from 2017-21 before heading over to Europe.

"Christian is an experienced player who has shown the ability to score goals throughout his career," Columbus president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "His addition to our roster will provide additional depth and strengthen our corps of attacking players, and we are looking forward to having Christian and his family join us in Columbus."