Christian Ramírez is back: Columbus Crew sign striker from Scotland's Aberdeen

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have brought a familiar name back to MLS, announcing Thursday they’ve signed forward Christian Ramírez from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen FC.
The 31-year-old former US international, via an undisclosed transfer fee, has signed through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.
Ramírez arrives with 35 goals and 10 assists in 105 MLS regular-season games, playing for Minnesota United FC, LAFC and Houston Dynamo FC from 2017-21 before heading over to Europe.
"Christian is an experienced player who has shown the ability to score goals throughout his career," Columbus president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a statement. "His addition to our roster will provide additional depth and strengthen our corps of attacking players, and we are looking forward to having Christian and his family join us in Columbus."
While at Aberdeen, Ramírez tallied 18 goals and five assists across 60 games in all competitions. He was leaned upon heavily last season while playing under former Atlanta United interim manager Stephen Glass, but minutes dried up during the 2022-23 campaign.
In Columbus, Ramírez should offer new head coach Wilfried Nancy a No. 9 option behind club-record signing Cucho Hernández. The Crew also have Canadian youth international striker Jacen Russell-Rowe, the reigning MLS NEXT Pro MVP and Golden Boot winner.
The Crew, MLS Cup 2020 champions, return to action on Feb. 25 when opening their 2023 season at the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
