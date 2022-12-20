NYCFC loan midfielder Nicolas Acevedo to Brazil's Esporte Clube Bahia

New York City FC have loaned midfielder Nicolas Acevedo to new City Football Group side Esporte Clube Bahia in Brazil through December 2023, the club announced Tuesday.

“Nico has been an important part of our success the past three seasons, showing his top professionalism both on-and-off the field. We look forward to following Nico throughout the season and wish him and his family all the best in Brazil.”

“We believe this is a great opportunity for Nico to continue to develop and grow his career in a very competitive league, while at the same time giving us flexibility as we continue to build the roster ahead of the 2023 season,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a statement.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan registered one assist in 67 regular-season appearances (43 starts) across three seasons, logging nearly 3,800 minutes.

Acevedo, who arrived from Uruguayan side Liverpool FC in 2020, signed a contract extension with NYCFC last December after helping lead the Cityzens to the MLS Cup title. He became a regular starter for NYCFC in 2022.

“I want to thank David Lee and the coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to come to New York. I have seen myself grow both on a professional and personal level, with MLS Cup and Campeones Cup being the highlight,” Acevedo said.

"I look forward to this new challenge in Brazil and wish everyone at NYCFC the best this upcoming season.”

Bahia earned promotion to Brazil's top flight for 2023 after finishing fourth in Serie B. Before they came to MLS, NYCFC forward Thiago Andrade and Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore both played there.