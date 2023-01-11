Chicago Fire sign goalkeeper Jeff Gal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Chicago Fire FC have acquired goalkeeper Jeff Gal on a free transfer from Swedish top-flight side Degerfors IF, the club announced Wednesday.
Gal is under contract with Chicago through the 2023 MLS season with club options for 2024 and 2025.
The 29-year-old Chicago native gives the Fire another veteran goalkeeper alongside Spencer Richey. They also have homegrown Chris Brady poised to possibly start after fellow academy product and US youth international standout Gaga Slonina moved to English Premier League side Chelsea this winter.
“We are very excited to welcome Jeff to his hometown club,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “He has taken a unique path in his career and established himself at a high level in Europe over the past several years.
“Chicago has a strong history at the goalkeeper position and his experience will be a great asset to our group of goalkeepers as they continue to challenge each other and fight for valuable game minutes.”
Gal previously spent his entire career in Sweden, having appeared in 75 matches across all leagues and competitions. He originally joined Lidköpings FK in 2016 before transferring to BK Forward in 2017 on a free move. He also played for Skövde AIK before transferring to Degerfors in July 2019.
Before heading to Sweden, Gal played college soccer for two seasons at Creighton and then transferred to Virginia. He played youth soccer at MLS NEXT club Chicago Sockers.
Chicago are entering their second season under head coach Ezra Hendrickson, eyeing their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2017. They’ll start their new season on Matchday 2 when hosting New York City FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
