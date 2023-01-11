Chicago Fire sign goalkeeper Jeff Gal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Chicago Fire FC have acquired goalkeeper Jeff Gal on a free transfer from Swedish top-flight side Degerfors IF, the club announced Wednesday.

Gal is under contract with Chicago through the 2023 MLS season with club options for 2024 and 2025.

The 29-year-old Chicago native gives the Fire another veteran goalkeeper alongside Spencer Richey. They also have homegrown Chris Brady poised to possibly start after fellow academy product and US youth international standout Gaga Slonina moved to English Premier League side Chelsea this winter.

“We are very excited to welcome Jeff to his hometown club,” Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “He has taken a unique path in his career and established himself at a high level in Europe over the past several years.