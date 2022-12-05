Official: CF Montréal transfer Ismaël Koné to Watford FC

The move becomes official on Jan. 1 and follows Montréal sending both defender Alistair Johnston (to Celtic) and midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (to AZ Alkmaar) to European clubs for the winter.

“We are very happy for Ismaël. Both his evolution as a player and the outcome of this transfer have been very fast,” VP and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release.

“The club has helped him grow as a player, but also as an individual, and I am proud of his progression. When the talent is there, it is not a question of age or experience. He made his choice from among several options available to him. Ismaël is certainly a great example for young Montrealers and Quebecers.”

Kone spent one full season with Montréal and just represented Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He’s only 20 years old.