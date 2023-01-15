Kyle Duncan returns to New York Red Bulls on loan from Belgian club

"We are very excited to have Kyle [Duncan] back at the club following his loan spell at the end of last season," Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. "He knows the club very well and has had much success here, and we are looking forward to see him continue that this season."

The 25-year-old right back joined Oostende last January on a free transfer and made seven league appearances for the Belgian First Division A side before a loan move back to the Red Bulls in August.

The New York Red Bulls have re-signed defender Kyle Duncan on a season-long loan from KV Oostende with a purchase option, the club announced Sunday.

Duncan has made 81 appearances (71 starts) for RBNY across five seasons, with five goals and 11 assists, since signing ahead of the 2018 campaign. The former Red Bulls academy standout previously competed for French side FC Valenciennes as well.

Duncan, who has been capped once by the US men’s national team, started six of the nine games he appeared in upon his return to the Red Bulls last year. He's expected to start at right back again this season.

"Kyle [Duncan] has shown his qualities over the last couple years with us and has a lot of experience in MLS,” RBNY head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “We are happy to have him back with us.”

The Red Bulls have been relatively quiet during the offseason, signing free-agent forward Cory Burke, homegrown left backs Curtis Ofori and Jayden Reid, and permanently acquiring Brazilian striker Elias Manoel from Brazilian Serie A side Gremio.

The Red Bulls open their 2023 season on Feb. 25 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).