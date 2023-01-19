Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes passes away at 25

Major League Soccer is mourning the passing of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes, who passed away early Thursday morning following an accident in South Florida.
He was 25 years old.
Charlotte FC owner David Tepper issued the following statement:
"Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met. Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning."
Major League Soccer issued the following statement:
"There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time."
Walkes, an England native, turned pro in 2016 after developing in Tottenham Hotspur's academy. He played in 93 MLS games, also spending three seasons (2017, 2020-21) at Atlanta United. Charlotte selected Walkes in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft, incorporating the center back into their debut campaign.
Atlanta United issued the following statement:
"We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. An inaugural member of Atlanta United, Anton was the epitome of a great teammate with a personality that lit up every room he entered. He will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him. On behalf of everyone at Atlanta United, we send our deepest condolences to Anton’s family, friends and Charlotte FC."
