Major League Soccer
420 Fifth Avenue, 7th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Phone: (212) 450-1200
MLS LIVE on ESPN+
ESPN Customer Support is available from 9:00 AM to 1:00 AM ET, 7 days a week
- 1-888-549-ESPN
- Live chat feature inside the ESPN App
- 24/7 support at: support.espn.com
MLS LIVE on DAZN
MLS Store (mlsstore.com)
MLS App
- Write to feedback@mlssoccer.com
Fantasy Soccer
- Write to feedback@mlssoccer.com
Tickets
- Questions about or issues with game tickets should be sent to the team that sold you the tickets.