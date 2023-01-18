Transfer Tracker

Orlando City transfer Jake Mulraney to Ireland's St Patrick's Athletic

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Orlando City SC and Irish top-flight side St Patrick's Athletic have reached a transfer agreement for winger Jake Mulraney, the MLS club announced Wednesday, allowing the 26-year-old to return home.

Mulraney had played in MLS since the 2020 season, first for Atlanta United before getting traded to Orlando last May. He tallied three goals and four assists across 64 league games (32 starts).

“We would like to thank Jake for all the hard work and dedication he gave to us last season,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release. “Jake is a true professional in every meaning of the word and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

Mulraney, a former Ireland youth international, played for Scottish top-flight side Heart of Midlothian before arriving in MLS a few years back. He’s played in over 200 games since making his professional debut in 2015 when on loan away from England’s Queens Park Rangers.

As Mulraney departs, Orlando have two Designated Players – Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda – as first-choice wingers. Iván Angulo and Gastón González are other main options out wide.

The Lions, one of MLS’s five Concacaf Champions League participants in 2023, open their regular season on Feb. 25 when hosting the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

