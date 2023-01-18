Orlando City transfer Jake Mulraney to Ireland's St Patrick's Athletic

Mulraney had played in MLS since the 2020 season, first for Atlanta United before getting traded to Orlando last May. He tallied three goals and four assists across 64 league games (32 starts).

“We would like to thank Jake for all the hard work and dedication he gave to us last season,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release. “Jake is a true professional in every meaning of the word and we wish him all the best moving forward.”