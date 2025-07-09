FIFA Club World Cup: Transfer targets for MLS clubs

The FIFA Club World Cup has always been a curiosity for MLS fans, a distant spectacle save for one, fleeting moment back in early 2023 when Seattle Sounders FC crashed the party.

So this column is for the sporting directors, the scouts and the decision-makers. Here are a few numbers to call:

That’s the opportunity this summer when the Secondary Transfer Window opens. Can MLS teams use the Club World Cup to make a splash at the deep end of the global transfer pool and sign some of the guys we saw this summer? They are gettable. Some of them want to be gotten.

You also saw some of that from the MLS entrants – more, honestly, than I was expecting (as I wrote about last week ). Along the way, it became clear that in order to close that gap, MLS teams would have to conduct themselves more like the Fluminenses and Flamengos of the world. Go after players in their prime, playmakers and goalscorers, backline generals and midfield orchestrators – all of whom can raise the ceiling and the floor.

This isn’t just a proving ground for teams like Club América or CF Monterrey anymore: It’s a test case for what’s possible if MLS starts aiming a little higher. If you watched a few of these games from the past month – really watched them – you saw what the world’s best are doing differently. The movement, the tempo, the spatial awareness, the ruthlessness in the final third.

Otherwise, it’s been where the best of LIGA MX get a puncher’s chance against the global elite, and where we’re reminded just how big the gap still is. But with every tournament, especially now that the inaugural edition of the expanded version is almost in the books, the curiosity has started to feel a little more urgent.

He’s just 24 and his contract runs to the end of 2027, so this won't be a bargain buy. But he’s surplus at Palmeiras (he started only one of his CWC appearances), and the MLS links are already there. It might not be Columbus in the end, but if the Crew do get this guy, I wouldn’t bet against them adding another trophy to the cabinet.

Flaco, like Cucho, is more of a No. 9 than not, but he’s also not purely a 9. He can drift very easily off the line and into the half-spaces as a playmaker, and even flares wide a little bit (though not as much as Cucho does).

“Flaco,” as he’s known, is already on MLS radars – there was some real heat about a potential move to Columbus this past winter after Cucho Hernández was sold to Real Betis.

There are two guys, however – at very different price points, it should be clear – who make a lot of sense.

Most of the center forwards are either out of reach for MLS clubs (though I would love to see somebody here make an obscene offer to Juventus for Dušan Vlahović) or probably not good enough to move the needle (looking directly at you, Facundo Colidio at River Plate).

A loan to an MLS club – this one with an eye toward a permanent switch in which said MLS club simply assumes Fofana’s Chelsea deal (his salary is not onerous; reportedly it’s less than a max TAM deal), and Chelsea recoup part of their initial transfer fee – makes a ton of sense. One of the main virtues of this league of ours is stability, and some of the best goalscorers in league history ( Josef Martínez , Bradley Wright-Phillips, etc.) found exactly that once they arrived here.

Fofana’s gone on multiple loans over the past two years, none of them productive. He’s under contract until 2029, which is a long time.

The Ivorian was purchased during the height of the Spending Madness that infected Chelsea’s front office and ownership structure a few years ago, and like so many that came to West London during that time, 1) he never really got a chance to settle in and 2) he’s already been recruited over, time and time again.

Porto want to hold onto their two young stars, center forward Samu Aghehowa and winger/attacking midfielder Rodrigo Mora, for one more year. Getting a big fee for Pepê – and to be clear, he’d probably become the MLS-record signing – would likely allow them to do that.

But here are a few things that seem to be lining up that make him gettable:

The 28-year-old playmaking winger has been a mainstay at Porto, playing basically everywhere in the attack, and playing well throughout most of his time. So well that he’s on the fringes of La Seleçao. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say he’d be one of the very best players in MLS.

Lots of wingers to choose from, young and old. This list could easily be three times as long as it is (with half the additions being “guys who are underperforming for Boca Juniors right now,” to be fair).

But the dude is one of the best wingers of the past decade – the type who gives his forwards tap-ins. He can still ball.

His salary is extremely high, in line with what Leo Messi earns down in Miami, and runs through the summer of 2027. Somebody here would have to be willing to really, really pay.

Someone should knock on the door about Sterling, though. He struggled to imprint himself on Arsenal’s 2024-25 season, where he played on loan, but still produced an assist about every 200 minutes across all competitions and had very good underlying chance creation numbers. And his 2023-24 season… 10g/11a in about 2,700 minutes across all competitions for Chelsea. That’s excellent stuff.

I’m generally not a fan of taking on over-30 Euros – the success rate of those kinds of players has been very low since about 2018 or so (though the quartet of legends in Miami have obviously shown it can work if everyone’s bought in).

But it’d be an interesting one. Lots of MLS teams need goalscoring wingers, and if you have the right structure around him (a true playmaker, an overlapping left back who can actually pass the ball), I think he’d be very good here.

He’s under contract until the end of the decade and will most likely have interested parties elsewhere in Iberia, and he doesn’t have the kind of profile that makes him feel like a sure-thing MLS success just waiting to happen. As Myrto Uzuni has shown in Austin , prolific LaLiga 2 goalscoring does not automatically translate here. Signing Martín would be a risk.

Martín is a 23-year-old product of Atleti’s youth set-up who’s been a prolific goalscoring winger (and sometimes center forward) first at the youth levels, and then in LaLiga 2. He’s never been able to translate it to the top flight, though, and is almost certainly slated for a move this summer.

The guys who make the game. True No. 10s have always been in style here in MLS, even if they’ve gone out of fashion in Europe.

John Kennedy - Pachuca/Fluminense

Kennedy, who just turned 23, had an excellent 2023 for Fluminense, fell off the face of the earth in 2024, and then went on loan to Pachuca where he was among the leading scorers while toggling between center forward, winger and attacking midfielder.

He is, in other words, a No. 10 in the way Diego Rossi has played the role this year in Columbus, rather than a more classic No. 10 like Carles Gil or Evander. So a team that plays a more fluid, attacking set-up makes a lot of sense, rather than one that would want him to drop into the midfield and orchestrate.

Santiago Rodríguez - Botafogo

Santi had a breakout year in 2024 with New York City FC, which he parlayed into a big move to the big-spending Brazilian side. They made both him and NYCFC an offer they couldn’t refuse.

And it just has not worked out. Santi managed only 42 minutes at the Club World Cup, and has played 430 minutes in total since the move. He's about the 25th man on that roster and is further from breaking into the Uruguay set-up than he was a year ago.