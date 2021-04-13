In addition to the Salary Budget, each MLS club may spend additional funds on player compensation including money from a League-wide allocation pool (General Allocation Money), discretionary amounts of Targeted Allocation Money, the cost of Designated Players outside the Salary Budget, the cost of U22 Initiative Slots outside the Salary Budget, and money spent on the Supplemental Roster (roster slots 21-30).

A Major League Soccer club's active roster is comprised of up to 30 players. All 30 players are eligible for selection to the game-day squad during the regular season and playoffs.

Up to 20 players, occupying roster slots 1-20, count against the club's 2021 Salary Budget of $4,900,000 and are referred to collectively as the club's Senior Roster.

A club may have no more than ten players on its Supplemental Roster, subject to the Season-Ending Injury, Injured List, and Loan exceptions. All Generation adidas players are Supplemental Roster players during the initial guaranteed term of their contract.

The registration windows - the dates between which MLS may request the international transfer certificate of a player under contract in another country - are as follows:

In 2021, a total of 216 international roster slots are divided among the 27 clubs. These roster slots are tradable, in full season increments, such that some clubs may have more than eight and some clubs may have less than eight during any given season. With trades, there is no limit on the number of international roster slots on each club's roster.

Canada-based clubs: For Canadian clubs, a domestic player is either a Canadian citizen or the holder of certain other special status (i.e., has been granted refugee or asylum status), a player who qualifies under the Homegrown International Rule, or a U.S. Domestic Player by the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window in 2021 (July 7, 2021). There is no limit as to the number of Canadian Domestic Players on a Canadian club's roster.

U.S.-based clubs: For U.S. clubs, a domestic player is either a U.S. citizen, a permanent resident (i.e., a Green Card holder), the holder of a certain other special status (e.g., has been granted refugee or asylum status) or a player who qualifies under the Homegrown International Rule by the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window in 2021 (July 7, 2021). There is no limit as to the number of U.S. Domestic Players on a U.S. club's roster.

Any player who meets the requirements to qualify as a Homegrown Player as a member of an MLS club academy, either in the U.S. or Canada, or has met similar requirements as a member of a Canadian Approved Youth Club, will count as a domestic player (i.e., he will not occupy an international roster slot) on both U.S. and Canadian club rosters provided that:

Canada-based clubs: Any player who does not qualify as a U.S. Domestic Player or a Canadian Domestic Player by the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window in 2021 (July 7, 2021) shall be considered an International Player and must occupy an international roster slot on a Canadian club's roster for the full season. For avoidance of doubt, an International Player may not be converted to a Domestic Player if he receives permanent residency after the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window.

U.S.-based clubs: Any player who does not qualify as a U.S. Domestic Player in a U.S. club by the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window in 2021 (July 7, 2021) shall be considered an International Player and must occupy an international roster slot on a U.S. club's roster for the full season. For avoidance of doubt, an International Player may not be converted to a Domestic Player if he receives a green card after the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window.

Players signed through the Homegrown Player mechanism (see below in Player Acquisition Mechanisms) will receive the designation of “Homegrown Player” on a club’s roster.

Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas that is dedicated to developing exceptional talent in a professional environment. Each year, a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players are signed by the League with the majority of such players entering the League through the MLS SuperDraft. Until the end of the guaranteed term of his contract up to three years, Generation adidas players are on a club's Supplemental Roster.

If a club uses the third Designated Player slot to sign a Young Designated Player, then the club will not be obligated to pay the $150,000 charge.

Each club will be allotted two Designated Player roster slots. Clubs with two Designated Players may add a third Designated Player by paying $150,000 to the League, which shall be split among clubs with two or fewer occupied Designated Player slots for use as General Allocation Money in the following MLS Season. Clubs must pay the $150,000 fee every year in which a third Designated Player slot is occupied on the club's roster.

Clubs may "buy down" the Salary Budget Charge of a Designated Player with General Allocation Money. The reduced budget charge may not be less than $150,000.

In 2021, a Designated Player who is at least 24 years old during the League Year will carry the Maximum Salary Budget Charge ($612,500) unless the player joins his club after the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window, in which case his budget charge will be $306,250.

The Designated Player Rule allows clubs to acquire up to three players whose total compensation and acquisition costs exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge, with the club bearing financial responsibility for the amount of compensation above each player's Salary Budget Charge. Designated Players may be new players signed to MLS via the Allocation Ranking List or the Discovery Process, or they may be re-signed existing players on a club's roster.

In the event a player occupying a U22 Initiative Slot is transferred outside of the League, 100% of the proceeds of the sale (i.e., after out-of-pocket amounts are recouped) will be paid to the Club and such amounts may be converted to General Allocation Money based on the below sliding scale:

All such amounts above the first $150,000 or $200,000 accounted for on the Salary Budget will be paid on a discretionary basis by the Club.

Compensation: A player’s salary may not exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge in any given year, including option years. A Homegrown or SuperDraft player on his second contract may earn up to $200,000 above the Maximum Salary Budget Charge in any given year, including option years.

Contract: A player is eligible to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot if signing his first contract with MLS, provided that player meets age and compensation requirements, as either a Homegrown player, or, as an international or domestic player playing outside of MLS. A player will be eligible to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot during his second contract provided that he meets the age and compensation requirements and signed his first contract with MLS as either a Homegrown or SuperDraft player.

Age: A Player must be twenty-two years old or younger in the first year he is eligible to play in an MLS game (e.g., not eligible for 2021 if he turns 23 in 2021). A player who signs at age 22 or younger may continue to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot through the year in which he turns 25, provided that for non-Homegrown players, such player is on his initial contract. A Homegrown player may continue to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot through the year in which he turns 25, provided he must be on his first or second contract and the applicable contract must have been signed at age 22 or younger.

If a Club elects to sign a third Designated Player, the number of U22 Initiative Slots would be impacted in the following way:

If a Club has a vacant third Designated Player slot, the Club will have available three U22 Initiative Slots.

Each MLS team will have up to three U22 Initiative Slots that will each occupy one of the 20 existing Senior Roster Slots. The number of U22 Initiative Slots available to each team will be based on that team’s use of its third Designated Player slot.

If a player’s contract covers years in which he is no longer eligible to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot (i.e., the seasons of his 26+ birthday), the player’s compensation may exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge provided it is during an Option year.

If a player’s contract includes Options, compensation during the Options may exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge only if it is in a year the player is no longer required to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot. These players would not be eligible to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot in the Option year regardless of age if the compensation exceeds the Maximum Salary Budget Charge.

If the contract of a player occupying a U22 Initiative Slot is renegotiated prior to meeting the minimum slot occupation length, the League will not reclassify the player and he must continue to occupy a U22 Initiative Slot or Designated Player slot depending on compensation.

Prior to meeting the minimum slot occupation length, a Club may: transfer the player out of MLS, remove the player from a U22 Initiative Slot using Targeted Allocation Money, loan the player outside of MLS, utilize its one Off-Season Buyout, or transition the player to a Designated Player slot.

A player must occupy a U22 Initiative Slot for a minimum of two seasons; provided, however, if the compensation (including acquisition fee, loan fee, and/or conditional compensation) amortized over the first three years is greater than the Maximum Salary Budget Charge, then he must occupy a U22 Initiative Slot for a minimum of three seasons.

If a Special Discovery Player is transferred to a non-MLS Club prior to the expiration of the term of his contract, any remaining unamortized acquisition costs would be charged immediately to a Club Salary Budget. If a transfer fee is received for the player, any unamortized acquisition costs, including the acquisition cost charged to the Club Salary Budget during the MLS Season such transfer occurs, may be recouped prior to any sharing arrangement with the League. Any guaranteed compensation due to the player will continue to be charged to a Club Salary Budget.

In general, the total amount of the acquisition cost of a player is charged against the Salary Budget in the year in which it is paid. For one player on a club's roster (a "Special Discovery Player"), a club can amortize the total amount of acquisition costs (up to $500,000) over the term of the player's contract, including Option years, or over the term of the first and second contract, so long as the second contract is signed prior to the expiration of the first. A club my choose to amortize the acquisition costs evenly or in unequal installments. If the Club chooses unequal installments, no less than 10-percent of the amortized acquisition cost may be captured in any given League year of the player’s contract.

Clubs may acquire players and add them to their rosters via the following mechanisms:

Once the club uses its allocation ranking to acquire a player, it drops to the bottom of the list. A ranking can be traded, provided that part of the compensation received in return is the other club's ranking. At all times, each club is assigned one ranking. The rankings reset at the end of each MLS season.

The Allocation Ranking Order is set by taking the reverse order of the club's standings at the end of each MLS Season, taking playoff performance into account, with the new expansion clubs at the top of the order.

The Allocation Process is the mechanism used to determine which club has first priority to acquire a player listed on the Allocation Ranking List. This list will consist of (i) select U.S. Men's National Team players, (ii) select youth U.S. National Team players, and/or (iii) former MLS players returning to MLS after joining a non-MLS club for an outgoing transfer fee of $500,000 or more. Generally, the League will update the Allocation Ranking List once a year (typically after the conclusion of the MLS Regular Season), but may make additional updates in its sole discretion, including, but not limited to, adding players transferred out of MLS and top U.S. youth national team players.

The MLS SuperDraft order is set by taking the reverse order of the club standings at the end of each MLS season, taking postseason performance into account, with new expansion clubs at the top of the order.

Most draft prospects are NCAA college seniors who have exhausted their college eligibility. Generation adidas Players and non-collegiate international players are also eligible for selection in the MLS SuperDraft. Clubs may nominate players for the League's Draft-Eligible List, and only players from that list may be selected.

The 2021 MLS SuperDraft consisted of three rounds of player selection. Any club that had received a fourth-round pick via trade was given a compensatory pick at the conclusion of the third round.

Unless claimed on Waivers, a player who was drafted by a particular club through the MLS SuperDraft and did not sign with the League is placed on that club's "College Protected List" until December 31 of the year after the draft (i.e., for the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, until December 31, 2022), after which the club loses the priority rights to sign the player.

Players, General Allocation Money, Allocation Rankings, international roster slots, college protected player priority, Discovery Priority, and Homegrown Player priority in addition to selection position in the MLS SuperDraft , Re-Entry Process, and Waivers may all be exchanged in trades approved by the League, provided all of the necessary rules regarding roster and Salary Budget compliance are met and the trade is completed during a valid trading period.

During the season, trades that involve players must occur during either the Primary Transfer Window or Secondary Transfer Window.

If a club wants to sign a player on the Discovery List of another club that has higher Discovery priority on the player, it may offer that club $50,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange for the right to sign the player. The club with the player on its Discovery List will then have five days (or three days during the Secondary Transfer Window) to either (i) accept the General Allocation Money and pass on the right to sign the player or (ii) make the player a genuine, objectively reasonable offer.

If one or more clubs attempt to add the same player to their respective Discovery Lists, the club that filed the claim on the earlier date will have the priority right to sign the player. If one or more clubs submit a discovery request on the same day, then the club with the lowest points-per-game in the current MLS Regular Season (all clubs must have played a minimum of three regular season games) will have the priority right to sign the player.

If a club wishes to add a player to its Discovery List whom the League determines will require a significant investment from the club, the League will, prior to placing that player on a club’s Discovery List, determine whether the club has the necessary intent, means and ability to sign such a player. The League may contact the player’s current club (if applicable) and/or his authorized representative to determine the likelihood of reaching an agreement. If the League determines that there is no realistic chance of signing the player at that time he will not be discoverable.

Pursuant to the Discovery Process, clubs may scout and sign players who are not yet under contract to MLS and who are not subject to another assignment mechanism (e.g., Allocation Process, MLS SuperDraft). To sign a player through the Discovery Process, the club must first place the player on its Discovery List. A club may have up to seven players on its Discovery List at any time and may remove or add players at any time. There is no limit to how many players a club can sign from its Discovery List.

All terms of any arrangements among an MLS club, a related party club, and a player to be signed to MLS shall be fully disclosed to the League. A player joining an MLS club from a related party club will calculate his Salary Budget Charge based on the compensation he is receiving from his related party club contract and any acquisition fees associated with his signing. The League will make a final determination, in its sole discretion, as to the Salary Budget Charge of such a player.

There is no limit on the number of Homegrown Players a club may sign in any given year.

A club may sign a player to a contract without subjecting him to the MLS SuperDraft if the player has been a member of that club’s youth academy for at least one year and has met the necessary training and retention requirements. Players joining MLS through this mechanism are known as Homegrown Players.

In addition to Homegrown Players and College Protected Players, clubs may have priority for up to three players from their respective United Soccer League (USL) affiliates. In order to retain priority on any additional USL affiliate players, such players must be added to an MLS club’s Discovery List and will not count towards the seven Discovery List slots.

A player may choose to opt out of the Re-Entry Process prior to Stage One and/or Stage Two of the Re-Entry Draft. In such instances, the Right of First Refusal for the player will remain with his previous club.

Players who remain unselected after Stage Two will be available to any MLS club on a first-come, first-served basis.

Players who are not selected in Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft will be made available in Stage Two. If a player is selected in Stage Two, the drafting club will be required to make a genuine offer to the player. If an agreement cannot be reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS. Clubs may not select their own draft-eligible players in Stage Two until all other Clubs have declined on selecting such players.

Clubs must exercise the option for, or extend a Bona Fide Offer (i.e., $15,000 increase or 10% increase in salary over his prior year’s salary) to, all players selected in Stage One and may not select their own draft-eligible players. Should a player reject the offer, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS. Players with option years left on their contract will automatically be added to the drafting club's roster.

Players who are at least 22 years old and have a minimum of one MLS service year who are out of contract and whose club does not wish to re-sign them at a $15,000 increase or 10% increase in salary over his prior year’s salary.

Players who are at least 22 years old and have a minimum of one MLS service year whose options were not exercised by their clubs.

Players who are available in Stage One of the Re-Entry Draft are:

The Re-Entry Process will commence after MLS Cup. The priority order for the Re-Entry Draft is the reverse order of finish in 2021, taking into account playoff performance. Players who are available to be selected in Re-Entry Draft include all option decline and out of contract players who are 22 years old or older with at least one MLS service year and who are not eligible for Free Agency.

Waivers

A club may place a player on Waivers at any time during the regular season at which point he is made available to all other MLS clubs. The Waiver Claiming Period shall commence on the first business day after the League delivers notice to clubs and expires at 5 p.m. ET on the second business day. If a player is not selected off Waivers ("clears Waivers") then that player is available to all MLS clubs on a first-come, first-served basis.

Waiver Order

If only one Club puts in a claim for a player placed on Waivers, such Club shall be awarded the Player.

If more than one Club puts in a claim for a player placed on Waivers and, if applicable, the highest offer has been provided by multiple Clubs (assuming all claiming Clubs have claimed the same number of Players from Waivers in that MLS Season), then the League shall award the Player to the Club with the lowest average points per Regular Season Game (i.e., points per game) at the time the Player is placed on Waivers.

If the Waiver takes place prior to all clubs playing in at least three MLS League Season games, priority is granted in the reverse order of the previous MLS season's performance, taking playoff performance into account first, with clubs eliminated from playoff contention at the same stage separated according to their point totals through the end of the regular season. New expansion clubs shall be at the bottom of the Waiver Order until all clubs have played at least three MLS League Season games.

Claiming an Out of Contract Player

If a club claims a player who was previously signed to an MLS contract but is no longer signed to an MLS contract, the club must issue the player a genuine offer within three business days.

Claiming a Guaranteed Player

If a player with a guaranteed contract is waived, any interested MLS club will have 48 hours from the notice of Waivers to claim the player by notifying the League of the intention to claim the player and the amount of the player's Salary Budget Charge they wish to assume. The player will be awarded based on a number of factors, including but not limited to, which club is willing to absorb the highest Salary Budget Charge. If the highest Salary Budget Charge is submitted by more than one club, the player will be awarded based on the Waiver Order.

Players who are eligible to be placed on Waivers are as follows:

Contracted Players: Any player with an SPA.

Completed College Eligibility: Any player who has completed his college eligibility in the MLS season immediately prior to the MLS SuperDraft and was not on the MLS SuperDraft list.

Remaining College Eligibility: A player who left or forgoes college with remaining eligibility (and was not on the MLS SuperDraft list). Such players will be discoverable one year after leaving or forgoing college with remaining eligibility (subject to being placed on the Allocation Ranking List).

Returning Players: A player returning to MLS who the League was unable to re-sign and his last MLS club does not wish to exercise their Right of First Refusal, or who was previously terminated without going through Waivers.

Unsigned Drafted Players: The day after the drafting club's first MLS Regular Season game, college players selected in that year's SuperDraft who have not signed an MLS contract have the right to be placed on Waivers upon request. If an unsigned college player is placed on Waivers and is not claimed by another MLS club, he will return to his drafting club's College Protected List until the end of the College Protected Period.

Out-of-Contract/Option Decline Players: Any player whose contract has expired or option has been declined, is not eligible for the Re-Entry Process or Free Agency, and who was not offered a genuine offer by his former club. Such a player will be typically made available in a year-end Waiver Draft or prior to the start of the next MLS League Season.