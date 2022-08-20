Reports: Djordje Mihailovic nearing transfer from CF Montréal to AZ Alkmaar

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports
CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is nearing a transfer to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar for after the 2022 MLS season, according to numerous reports Saturday.
Mihailovic was not in Montréal’s matchday squad for Saturday night’s 4-0 home win against the New England Revolution, reportedly in advance of a transfer that could reach $6 million if all marks are met.
The reported transfer fee would make Mihailovic one of the largest incoming deals at Alkmaar, a longtime part of Holland's top flight.
The 23-year-old has been remarkably productive for Montréal since joining in a trade from his boyhood Chicago Fire FC ahead of the 2021 campaign, totaling 11 goals and 20 goals across 54 games (50 starts). That form has helped Montréal reach second place on the Eastern Conference table this year.
Mihailovic’s production earned him a call-up to the US men’s national team’s June camp before an ankle injury ruled him out of contention. It also produced some early 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP chatter.
Should Mihailovic join Alkmaar this winter in Holland’s top division, he’d be the latest MLS homegrown player to head to Europe this summer. Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper Gaga Slonina is joining Chelsea for 2023 under a loan-back-then-move, while Jack de Vries (from Philadelphia Union) is now at Italy's Venezia and Griffin Yow (from D.C. United) is now at Belgium's Westerlo, among others.
Mihailovic, who’s been linked to European clubs aplenty, would become the latest American to suit up for AZ Alkmaar after strikers Jozy Altidore (on loan from New England to Liga MX’s Puebla) and Aron Jóhannsson both competed there in the 2010s.
As for active MLS exports, he’d join Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett (on loan at Fortuna Sittard) and one-time Real Salt Lake academy midfielders Taylor Booth (Utrecht) and Richie Ledezma (PSV) in Holland’s top division. This summer, the San Jose Earthquakes also completed a club-record move when sending left back Marcos López to Feyenoord.
Since debuting in MLS in 2017 with Chicago, Mihailovic has 18 goals and 34 assists across 127 matches (95 starts). He’s earned six caps with the United States.
