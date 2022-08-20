Reports: Djordje Mihailovic nearing transfer from CF Montréal to AZ Alkmaar

The reported transfer fee would make Mihailovic one of the largest incoming deals at Alkmaar, a longtime part of Holland's top flight.

Mihailovic was not in Montréal’s matchday squad for Saturday night’s 4-0 home win against the New England Revolution , reportedly in advance of a transfer that could reach $6 million if all marks are met.

CF Montréal midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is nearing a transfer to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar for after the 2022 MLS season, according to numerous reports Saturday.

A correction here. Mihailovic can’t be transferred and then come back on loan at this stage of the season. #CFMTL still intends for the player to finish the campaign in Montreal. https://t.co/TpyogZa53h

The 23-year-old has been remarkably productive for Montréal since joining in a trade from his boyhood Chicago Fire FC ahead of the 2021 campaign, totaling 11 goals and 20 goals across 54 games (50 starts). That form has helped Montréal reach second place on the Eastern Conference table this year.

Mihailovic’s production earned him a call-up to the US men’s national team’s June camp before an ankle injury ruled him out of contention. It also produced some early 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP chatter.