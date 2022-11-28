New England Revolution sign US youth international Santiago Suárez

The 6-foot-5 center back, a US youth international, arrives from USL side Sacramento Republic FC and will spend the 2023 season with the Revs' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Revolution II. He'll then be added to New England’s MLS roster as a homegrown player for the 2024 campaign.

“We are excited to welcome Santiago to the New England Revolution as he begins his professional career,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in an official statement. “He’s an incredible young talent and we look forward to helping him improve each and every day in our progressive pro player pathway system.”