New England Revolution sign US youth international Santiago Suárez

The New England Revolution have signed 17-year-old defender Santiago Suárez to a multi-year, multi-layered contract, the club announced Monday.

The 6-foot-5 center back, a US youth international, arrives from USL side Sacramento Republic FC and will spend the 2023 season with the Revs' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Revolution II. He'll then be added to New England’s MLS roster as a homegrown player for the 2024 campaign.

“We are excited to welcome Santiago to the New England Revolution as he begins his professional career,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in an official statement. “He’s an incredible young talent and we look forward to helping him improve each and every day in our progressive pro player pathway system.”

Nicknamed "Tiago," Suárez began the 2021-22 academy season with Sacramento's U17s squad before being promoted to the U19s. He eventually made the jump from academy to first team, making six appearances (four starts), logging 335 minutes in the USL Championship.

The California native with Uruguayan heritage received his first international call-up in June to participate in a USMNT U19 training camp.

