Orlando City sign DP winger Martín Ojeda from Argentina's Godoy Cruz

"His versatility and tenacity in the attacking third make him a dangerous player in our offensive end, and he has an incredible work rate off the ball that make him difficult for opponents to deal with. Martín is a key acquisition for us, both this season and beyond, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him with us in Orlando."

"Martín is a player that we have targeted for some time and are thrilled to have him join us. He is one of the most promising South American players, with a profile and playing style that fits our club identity," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

Ojeda joins Uruguayan international winger Facundo Torres and Austrian international striker Ercan Kara as DPs on the Lions’ roster – providing a high-priced front three for head coach Oscar Pareja.

The 24-year-old Argentine’s deal runs through 2025 with club options in 2026 and 2027. Ojeda's DP spot opened when midfield playmaker Mauricio Pereyra re-signed this offseason on a non-DP deal.

Ojeda wore the captain’s armband for much of Godoy Cruz’s 2022 season, putting up 32 goals and 21 assists in 97 matches for the historic club. He’s also played across Argentina for Racing Club and Huracan after making his professional debut with Ferro Carril Oeste.

With Ojeda in the fold, Orlando have acquired all three current DPs across the last three transfer windows. They’re also hoping U22 Initiative signing Gastón González returns healthy after suffering a torn ACL in April 2022, just before signing with Orlando from Argentina top-flight side Unión de Santa Fe.

"We are excited to welcome Martín to our club as our third Designated Player heading into the 2023 season, as we continue to build our roster to fight for more championships," Orlando chairman Mark Wilf said in a release. "Martín is a talented young player who has exceptional skills, and we look forward to the excitement he will bring to our team and our fans with his style of play."

Orlando have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs each of the last three seasons and are entering the 2023 Concacaf Champions League in early March, having won the 2022 US Open Cup (their first MLS-era trophy).

The Lions begin their MLS campaign on Feb. 25 when hosting the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).