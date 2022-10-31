Transfer Tracker

Report: Inter Miami “increasingly confident” they'll sign Lionel Messi

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

TRANSFER_16x9-Leo-Messi_

© Sarah Meyssonnier (Reuters via Action Images)

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Inter Miami CF are “increasingly confident” they’re in a position to sign legendary Argentine forward Lionel Messi after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this upcoming summer, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The 35-year-old has been linked with a return to Barcelona, and PSG reportedly are hopeful to extend his stay at French soccer’s highest-profile team. Yet Ornstein notes long-time discussions between the parties are progressing about Messi coming to MLS.

Messi’s future likely wouldn’t be decided until after the FIFA 2022 World Cup unfolds this November and December, with La Albiceleste among the favorites in Qatar.

But Ornstein reports Miami’s ownership group has held “numerous meetings” with Messi’s father, and the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would be able to sign a pre-contract this winter as his current PSG deal expires in June 2023.

Messi's acclaimed career

Should the Herons land Messi, it’d be the highest-profile move in MLS history, surpassing when now-Miami co-owner David Beckham arrived at the LA Galaxy in 2007 and the Designated Player rule began. Other legendary players have signed, ranging from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry to now-LAFC forward Gareth Bale and now-D.C. United coach Wayne Rooney, though Messi’s on a different level.

The forward remains remarkably productive, too, starring up top this season for PSG alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to the tune of 11 goals and 13 assists across 16 UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 matches. It’s his second season in France’s capital city, having departed boyhood club FC Barcelona in August 2021 amid financial struggles at the Spanish side.

While at Barca, Messi became their all-time leading scorer with an astonishing 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 total matches. He lifted a club-record 35 trophies across 17 seasons with the LaLiga giants.

Internationally, Messi captains Argentina and has 90 goals and 51 assists across 164 appearances, making him – far and away – the South American country's all-time leader in both categories. He brought home the Copa América 2021 title and was a 2014 World Cup runner-up.

Messi
Lionel Messi celebrates scoring for Argentina. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Miami's roster make-up

A player of Messi’s caliber would surely command a DP spot, and Miami could have as many as three open this offseason. One is available as Gonzalo Higuain, Messi’s former international running mate, retires. Then the other two hinge on the futures of former MLS MVP midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, who’s out of contract at year’s end, and Mexican international midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro, who’s been on loan at Liga MX’s CF Monterrey.

Miami are coming off their best-ever season in their three-year history, having joined the league in 2020. Against all odds and expectations, head coach Phil Neville led a re-engineered roster – as constructed by sporting director Chris Henderson – to a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference standings in 2022. They fell in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs at defending champions New York City FC.

Earlier this year, Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said “we aspire to that” when asked about potentially signing Messi. And Beckham has previously said “to be honest, it’s not a difficult pitch” regarding selling players on playing in the South Florida city.

While it’s all transfer scuttlebutt for now, the links come as MLS enters an exciting period with a new, transformational Apple broadcast deal set to begin in 2023. Also on the horizon is the reimagined Leagues Cup for next season, and the Herons’ plans to build a 25,000-seat stadium at the ​​​​Miami Freedom Park project for 2025.

A signing of Messi’s caliber and acclaim would only boost those headwinds, so it’s about seeing what unfolds in the months ahead.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Related Stories

Three big questions following Inter Miami CF's 2022 season
What the 2022 MLS season meant for Inter Miami CF
Transfer Tracker Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi

Related Stories

Who's in, who's out? Chicago Fire begin offseason roster moves
Seattle Sounders sign homegrown midfielder Sota Kitahara from Tacoma Defiance
Samuel Piette signs long-term extension with CF Montréal
More News
More News
Who's in, who's out? Chicago Fire begin offseason roster moves
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Who's in, who's out? Chicago Fire begin offseason roster moves
What the 2022 MLS season meant for NYCFC
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2022 MLS season meant for NYCFC
World Cup 2022: Good, bad & in between with Canada’s roster

World Cup 2022: Good, bad & in between with Canada’s roster
Your Monday Kickoff: LAFC and Philadelphia prove their pedigree
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: LAFC and Philadelphia prove their pedigree
Austin FC earn last MLS spot for 2023 Concacaf Champions League

Austin FC earn last MLS spot for 2023 Concacaf Champions League
What the 2022 MLS season meant for Austin FC
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2022 MLS season meant for Austin FC
More News
Video
Video
It All Comes Down to This: MLS Cup Final is Set
25:47

It All Comes Down to This: MLS Cup Final is Set
NO PENALTY: After Video Review, LAFC lucky no PK awarded to Austin FC
4:37

NO PENALTY: After Video Review, LAFC lucky no PK awarded to Austin FC
HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC | October 30, 2022
4:10

HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC | October 30, 2022
The Stage is SET: Watch Every Single Goal from the Playoffs Conference Finals!
4:04

The Stage is SET: Watch Every Single Goal from the Playoffs Conference Finals!
More Video
Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.