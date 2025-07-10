St. Louis CITY vs. Portland Timbers: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

The Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tires show heads back to the Gateway City for Matchday 24, as a struggling St. Louis CITY side – trying to please an old and proud and currently not very happy soccer town! – host a Portland Timbers side trying to solidify their hold on fourth place in the Western Conference (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

These teams have already faced off once on Sunday Night Soccer, just over a month ago in Portland. The Timbers won that one, 2-1 .

St. Louis already tried a mid-season reboot after parting ways with head coach Olof Mellberg and installing caretaker manager David Critchley. He got things off to a good start with a late, dramatic – and very, very necessary – win in his first outing, but since then… one draw and four losses in five outings. They are inching closer and closer to the Wooden Spoon, just two seasons after they topped the Western Conference as an expansion team.

That Timbers team is in the midst of an evolution, as head coach Phil Neville has conjured what looks like the right mix in the right formation and game model, but is now trying to find the right attackers for the right spots. There have been some ups and downs, but it feels like this group is pointed in the right direction.

While Mellberg made righting the defensive wrongs of the past few years his top priority, that came at the cost of attacking productivity. By the time the calendar hit May, cramming as many center backs as possible into the XI and putting numbers behind the ball was no longer enough, and CITY were taking weekly beatings. Hartel, Klauss and Cedric Teuchert were left to carry the attack and couldn’t; the midfield had no direction without Eduard Löwen; and none of the wingbacks created any sort of meaningful width.

Critchley has reversed much of that since being handed the keys. He’s playing only two center backs at a time, his fullbacks get forward on the overlap, attackers like those mentioned above are given freedom to attack, and some of the promising youngsters Mellberg banished are getting playing time.

But the defense has now fallen apart again. Some of that can be chalked up to the continued absence of Henry Kessler, who’s been the best center back this club’s ever had when healthy. When he’s missing, the entire backline has been a mess and none of the d-mids – a lot of those guys have been hurt, too – have put a band-aid on it.