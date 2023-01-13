CF Montréal sign ​​midfielder Ilias Iliadis

CF Montréal have signed Toronto-born ​​midfielder Ilias Iliadis to a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season, with option years for 2025-26, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old was last at Greek club Panathinaikos B, scoring twice in 34 games in the Greece Super League 2. He’s also played twice for the Greek U-17 national team.

“We are very happy to offer this young Canadian the opportunity to join us and play at the MLS level,” Montréal VP and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard said in a release.

“He’s left-footed and can play any position in midfield. He spent many formative years with a prestigious club in Greece. We welcome him to the club.”

Iliadis is Montréal’s fifth signing of the offseason and the only one without MLS experience. The Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed in 2022, Montréal are undergoing a transitional offseason under new head coach Hernan Losada.