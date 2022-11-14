Anton Tinnerholm departs NYCFC to join Sweden's Malmö FF

The 31-year-old former Swedish international will complete his MLS stint once his current contract with the Cityzens expires, in order to return to former club Malmö FF in his native country.

Longtime New York City FC defender Anton Tinnerholm is moving on after five seasons in the Big Apple, the club announced Monday.

"It’s been an amazing experience, but now is the time to let go and try something else. When I first came here it was just me and my wife, we were only two, and now with two kids, we leave as four."

“I want to thank everyone at the club for everything they have done for me. The last five years have been amazing, I’ve been growing as a person, exploring a new culture, a new country, a new city and there have been so many moments to look back on," Tinnherholm said in a farewell message.

Tinnherholm, a 2021 MLS Cup champion and 2022 Campeones Cup winner, was one of the league's most dynamic right backs during his tenure with NYCFC, scoring nine goals and adding 23 assists in 119 regular-season games (111 starts).

Tinnerholm, who turned pro with Swedish side Åtvidabergs FF, joined NYCFC from Malmö in 2018. He made an immediate impact, winning team Defender of the Year honors in his first season at the club. He qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of his five seasons with NYCFC, although he missed out on the team's MLS Cup-winning run in 2021 due to an Achilles injury.

“I remember I’d told everyone in the press: ‘I came here to write history’ and we brought the club its first MLS Cup," Tinnerholm said.

"That’s something that will stick in my memory, even if I was injured at the time. It was cool to win a big title in another country and bring joy to the City of New York and our supporters.”

Added NYCFC sporting director David Lee: “Anton will always be part of NYCFC and will be remembered as one of the best players to have played for our club. I’d like to wish Anton and his family the very best in his next adventure and beyond.”