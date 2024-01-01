MLS has 29 clubs that will compete during the league’s 29th season in 2024. Conference alignment is as follows:

POINT SYSTEM: Clubs will receive three points for a win, one point for a tie and zero points for a loss.

GAME DAY ROSTERS: Each team can select a maximum of 20 players (11 starters and nine substitutes) for its official match roster. Teams are allowed a maximum of five Normal Substitutions per game to be used over the course of three opportunities, excluding half-time and match delays, but including cooling and/or drink breaks.

Additionally, MLS will continue to implement the concussion substitutes initiative. This initiative allows teams to make up to two concussion substitutions during a match to replace players with concussions or suspected concussions, regardless of the number of normal substitutions already used. If a team elects to use a concussion substitution, its opponent will receive an additional substitution and opportunity.

TEAM BENCHES:

Both the home team and visiting team will be allowed a maximum of 19 individuals on their respective club benches (nine named substitute players, nine staff members, one club physician).

Two Certified Athletic Trainers (ATCs) must be on the bench and named to the nine-person staff on the official match roster.

If the visiting team has no Official Team Physician on the bench, a maximum of 18 total individuals (nine staff and nine named substitute players) will be allowed on the bench.

The home team is required to have its Team Physician attend each MLS match and be seated on the home team bench.

All individuals seated in the bench area must be listed on the Official Match Roster

Suspended players and/or coaches cannot be in the bench area, locker room or on field level from 90 minutes prior to kick-off until the match officials have returned to their locker room.

Non-rostered players cannot be in the bench area, locker room, or on field level from kick-off until the conclusion of the match.

VENUE MEDICAL DIRECTOR: A Venue Medical Director (VMD) will attend every match during the MLS Regular Season and Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Designated by the home team’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), the VMD is a licensed physician, who must be qualified to evaluate and manage on-field emergencies, including head injuries, and be familiar with the Emergency Action Plan (EAP) of the venue. The VMD’s roles include making the final decision and plan of care in consultation with club medical staff on all emergency situations and evaluations of suspected head injuries.

The VMD is positioned at the Fourth Official’s table for the duration of the match. The VMD may move away from the Fourth Official’s table to confer with medical professionals and/or technical staffs as needed but must return to the Fourth Official’s table.

Return to Play Equity: Opposing players who simultaneously incur head injuries requiring off-field treatment, who are subsequently cleared to return to play, will return to the game at the same time, once both medical evaluations have been completed.

Exception: If a player is not cleared after an assessment by the medical staff and/or requires a substitution, the opposing Club’s player may re-enter the match before the substitution is completed.

GAME CLOCK: The official game time for all MLS games will be managed on the field by the referee. If necessary, the referee may also allot additional time (a.k.a. "stoppage time”) at the end of each period (first half, second half, and if applicable, first extra time period and second extra time period during playoff matches) to account for injuries, cooling breaks, video reviews, time-wasting, or any other cause, including any significant delay to a restart.

The stadium clock will start at kickoff of each half and run until the completion of each half, including any additional time at the end of the first and second half (i.e., 95:04).

For statistical purposes, the minutes for goals, substitutions, yellow cards, etc., will be listed from the first minute until the 90th minute. A goal scored at 15 minutes 10 seconds will be listed as having been scored in the 16th minute. Events occurring during stoppage time will follow the international norm by being marked with a "+" sign and the additional minutes. For example, a goal scored three minutes into first half stoppage time will be officially identified as happening at "45’+3’".

IN-STADIUM VAR ANNOUNCEMENTS: The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved MLS’ implementation of in-stadium and broadcast VAR announcements, beginning with the 2024 season. VAR decisions will be announced by the center referee to fans in stadium and on broadcasts for viewers at home.

Timed Substitution Rule: Any player that is being substituted out of the match has a maximum of ten (10) seconds to leave the field of play. If a player does not leave the field of play within ten (10) seconds, the replacement player shall only be eligible to enter the field of play upon the first play stoppage following a sixty (60) second holding period (i.e., the team will play with one (1) less player for a minimum of sixty (60) seconds). Time is kept by the referee and starts when the Fourth Official signals that a substitution is to be made by raising the substitution board. The sixty (60) seconds holding period starts when play officially begins. Time is kept by the Fourth official. Player(s) must leave the field of play by the nearest point on the boundary line unless the referee indicates that the player(s) may leave the field of play at the halfway line or another point (e.g., for safety/security or injury).

If multiple substitutions are made at the same time by a team, each player leaving the match must leave the field of play within 10 seconds of the Fourth Official raising the substitution board for the final change.

Exceptions:

Goalkeeper substitutions

Injuries and/or medical staff entering the field

Special situations that have been pre-approved by the league office

Safety/security reasons.

The referee is not required to issue a yellow card for substitutions that take longer than 10 seconds (e.g., in the event a player takes eleven (11) seconds to leave the field, the referee is not required to issue a yellow card to the player). However, pursuant to the Laws of the Game, the referee shall continue to be eligible to issue a yellow card to a player if he/she believes the player is guilty of a delay of game offense (e.g., player takes excessive amount of time to leave the field of play).

Off Field Treatment Rule: If the referee stops play due to a potential player injury in which the player remains on the ground for more than 15 seconds and the medical staff enters the field of play, the player may be required to leave the field of play for two minutes. The two-minute treatment period begins once the ball is put back into play. Time is kept by the fourth official with the support of the assistant video assistant referee (AVAR).

Exceptions:

The player indicates to the referee that he does not need medical staff to enter the field and resumes playing.

The player voluntarily removes himself from the field of play to receive treatment from medical staff.

Potential head injury (e.g., concussion). Suspected head injuries will be managed in accordance with MLS head injury protocols.

Cardiac issue or life-threatening event (e.g., seizure, choking, etc.) will be managed according to the In-Match Medical Emergency Action Plan.

The player is injured on a foul that resulted in a yellow or red card.

Additionally, OTR does not apply to the assessment of potential injuries involving the following:

Goalkeepers

Penalty kick situations when the potentially injured player is the penalty kick taker.

Instances when two players on the same team require medical staff to enter the field for an injury.

Collisions involving the goalkeeper and an opposing player whereby both players require medical attention.

A player is bleeding.

COOLING AND DRINK BREAKS: MLS mandates the use of cooling breaks if the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) measures 82 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. Additionally, the referee can, at any time, implement a discretionary “drinks break” during cases in which player safety is determined to be at risk.

The Fourth Official will read the WBGT at the kickoff spot at the conclusion of the pre-match warmup. A second reading will occur after the whistle blows for the end of the first half to determine if a hydration break is needed.

Implementation and control of the breaks will be managed solely by the referee:

Each cooling break will last between 90 seconds and 180 seconds in length based on the referee’s discretion, and each drinks break will last up to and not exceed one minute in length.

Cooling and drinks breaks will be held approximately 30 minutes into each half (around the 30th and 75th minute, respectively). The ball must be out of play for either the cooling or drinks break to commence.

The clock will continue to run, and all time allotted for the break will be added to stoppage time.

Players must remain on the field of play.

Coaches cannot leave their respective technical areas.

Bench personnel cannot enter the field of play (excluding medical personnel).

MATCH POSTPONEMENT: Matches may be postponed when circumstances exist such that continuation of play would pose a threat to the safety of participants or spectators. In cases where a match is postponed prior to kick-off, but after the official match roster exchange, clubs will be permitted to change their rosters regardless of whether the rescheduled match occurs on a date prior to or after the next match in either club's schedule.

PLAYING FIELD DIMENSIONS AND MARKINGS: The match will be played on a field that remains the same size throughout the MLS Regular Season and Postseason unless a change is approved by the League and the visiting team is notified at least seven days in advance of the match. The field dimensions and markings will conform to MLS standards and The International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game. No logos on the field, goal nets or corner flags will be allowed without prior written approval from the League Office.

The playing field will be at a minimum 70 yards wide by 110 yards long.

BALL STANDS: Ball Stands will be implemented in all matches during the MLS season as an opportunity to increase effective match time and to reduce match manipulation and gamesmanship. All MLS stadiums will provide a total of 14 Ball Stands, with five positioned on the sideline opposite the benches, two outside each club’s technical area for a total of four on the bench sideline, one additional one on the bench side at midfield, and two behind each goal line for a total of four.

Ball Retrieval