Columbus Crew promote center back Philip Quinton to MLS contract

The Columbus Crew have signed center back Philip Quinton through the 2023 MLS season with options spanning from 2024-26, the club announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old defender, selected by Columbus during the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, appeared in 19 Crew 2 matches last year. He played a key role in the club lifting the first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup in 2022.

Quinton is the third Crew 2 player to join their first team, following in the footsteps of forward Jacen Russell-Rowe and defender Mo Farsi in 2022.

"We want to congratulate Phil on earning an opportunity with the first team," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. "We were impressed by Phil’s defensive performances with Crew 2, and his preparation, hard work and efforts have not gone unnoticed as he came into the 2023 preseason ready to fight for a position.