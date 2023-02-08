Columbus Crew promote center back Philip Quinton to MLS contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have signed center back Philip Quinton through the 2023 MLS season with options spanning from 2024-26, the club announced Wednesday.
The 23-year-old defender, selected by Columbus during the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, appeared in 19 Crew 2 matches last year. He played a key role in the club lifting the first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup in 2022.
Quinton is the third Crew 2 player to join their first team, following in the footsteps of forward Jacen Russell-Rowe and defender Mo Farsi in 2022.
"We want to congratulate Phil on earning an opportunity with the first team," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. "We were impressed by Phil’s defensive performances with Crew 2, and his preparation, hard work and efforts have not gone unnoticed as he came into the 2023 preseason ready to fight for a position.
"Phil is another example of a player who spent time with Crew 2 prior to making the jump to the first team, and we are proud to have established this pathway for players like him to take this next step in their professional careers."
Born in Columbus, Quinton played in 58 matches for the University of Notre Dame from 2018-21. He captained the Fighting Irish during his senior season as they won the ACC tournament title and reached the semifinal of the NCAA College Cup.
Quinton is Columbus’ second new center back addition before the 2023 campaign, joining homegrown and Stanford University product Keegan Hughes. They also have veterans Jonathan Mensah, Milos Degenek and Josh Williams back.
The Crew begin their 2023 season at the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The MLS Cup 2020 champions, seeking an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return, are now led by former CF Montréal head coach Wilfried Nancy.
