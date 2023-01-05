Atlanta United transfer defender Alan Franco to Brazil's São Paulo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Atlanta United have transferred center back Alan Franco to Brazilian Serie A side São Paulo, the club announced Thursday.
The 26-year-old Argentine defender spent two seasons with the Five Stripes, recording one goal and seven assists across 56 games (54 starts).
Franco originally joined Atlanta in April 2021 from Independiente in his home country, arriving as a Designated Player whose contract was later bought down.
“Alan was a consistent contributor over the last two seasons and we want to thank him for his commitment to the club,” Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a press release. “This was an opportunity that arose and was beneficial for both the club and the player. We wish him continued success at São Paulo.”
With Franco’s departure, Atlanta’s main center backs are Miles Robinson (recovering from Achilles injury) and Juanjo Purata. They also have homegrowns Efrain Morales and Noah Cobb waiting for increased roles, while homegrown George Campbell was traded to CF Montréal last month.
Atlanta are entering their second full season under head coach Gonzalo Pineda, plus brought in former Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey as their president and CEO this winter.
ATLUTD missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference table (eight points off the pace). They’ll begin their 2023 campaign on Feb. 25 when hosting the San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
