MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

New England Revolution acquire Latif Blessing from LAFC

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER_16x9-Latif-Blessing

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • NE receive: Latif Blessing
  • LAFC receive: Up to $700k in GAM

The New England Revolution have acquired midfielder Latif Blessing from LAFC for $400,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Tuesday. LAFC can receive up to an additional $300,000 in conditional GAM.

Blessing, 26, spent the last five seasons with LAFC after originally coming to the league with Sporting Kansas City in 2017. The Ghanaian midfielder was selected in LAFC's Expansion Draft and made 145 regular-season appearances with the club, winning two Supporters' Shields and one MLS Cup. Blessing won the 2017 US Open Cup with SKC as well.

"Latif Blessing will be a very good addition to our team. He is a veteran MLS player with championship-caliber experience," Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in an official statement. "Latif’s speed and quickness are welcomed characteristics for our midfield. We look forward to his arrival in preseason."

Blessing began his time with SKC as a winger, but was converted to an all-action, pressing central midfielder with LAFC. The Revs see him predominantly as a central midfielder, but he can also play on the wing. Blessing has 17g/24a in 170 career MLS matches.

"This was a very difficult decision for us," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a statement. "Latif Blessing is a player who will always be remembered as an LAFC original and someone who helped build this club both on the field and off.

"His connection with our fans and community is unmatched. Latif approached the club requesting a trade, and we are happy that we were able to find a solution that helps Latif in several ways, including with a personal family situation. This is not easy, and we want to thank Latif for all of his contributions to LAFC.”

Blessing is New England's biggest addition so far this winter, joining former US men's national team forward Bobby Wood as the only two senior additions thus far. Sources tell MLSsoccer.com out-of-contract winger Nacho Gil has been re-signed as well.

After winning the Supporters' Shield/MLS Cup double last year, LAFC are well into preparations for 2023. The club re-signed defender Ryan Hollingshead, then added rising Croatian youth international winger Stipe Biuk as well as Honduran international defender Denil Maldonado so far this offseason.

MLS clubs begin preseason preparations this week ahead of Matchday 1 on Feb. 25.

