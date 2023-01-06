New York Red Bulls bring back Brazilian striker Elias Manoel 

“Elias proved to have a great potential in MLS in the short time he was with us last season,” head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. “We are very happy to have him with us permanently and excited to see him continue to help accomplish the goals we have as a club.”

The Brazilian striker has been permanently acquired from Brazilian Serie A side Gremio, inking a three-year MLS contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. He originally joined RBNY on loan from Gremio for the last couple of months of the 2022 season.

Elias Manoel is back with the New York Red Bulls for a second stint, the club announced Friday.

The 21-year-old had two goals and one assist in six matches for RBNY, bagging a brace in a 2-0 Decision Day win over Charlotte FC. His efforts helped New York earn a co-league-leading 13th straight trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

In New York, Manoel joins Cory Burke after the former Philadelphia Union striker was signed in free agency this offseason. They also have Patryk Klimala as a Designated Player, though he’s been linked with a possible exit.

“I am very excited to have Elias back with us for this upcoming season,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “We think that Elias can be an important player for us this season and we are looking forward to seeing him grow within the group.”

Manoel scored nine goals in 40 appearances for Gremio, including two goals in 637 minutes before joining New York on loan.