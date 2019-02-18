Major League Soccer and each of its Clubs are committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable match-day experience for all fans visiting MLS stadiums and facilities. MLS and its Clubs are also deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment, free of discrimination and harassment. This Fan Code of Conduct addresses conduct that is inconsistent with these goals and detracts from the match-day experience.

The following conduct is prohibited in the Stadium and all parking lots, facilities and areas controlled by the Club or MLS:

Behavior that is unruly, disruptive, threatening or violent in nature, including verbal or physical harassment of match officials, players, staff or fans

Conduct that is illegal

Conduct that results in damage to the venue or other personal property

Displaying signs, symbols, images, using language or making gestures that are threatening, abusive, or discriminatory, including on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, ability, and/or sexual orientation

Displaying signs, symbols or images for commercial purposes or for electioneering, campaigning or advocating for or against any candidate, political party, legislative issue, or government action

Entering or attempting to enter the field, the field track, the tunnel or any other location other than that permitted by the fan’s ticket or credential

Possession of an unauthorized pyrotechnic device, smoke or firework or other Prohibited Items*

Throwing objects of any kind, including streamers

Failing to follow requests from venue staff regarding stadium operations, policies and emergency response procedures

Declining to promptly return a ball that enters the stands

Irresponsible use or consumption of alcohol or other substances

Making unauthorized transmissions or play-by-play accounts of the match

Any behavior that otherwise targets other fans or interferes with other fans’ enjoyment of the game

Any fan who violates any of these provisions may be subject to penalty, including, but not limited to, ejection without refund, loss of ticket privileges for future games and revocation of season tickets. Any fan who (1) conducts themselves in an extremely disruptive or dangerous manner (“Level 1 Offenses”), or (2) commits multiple violations during a 12-month period, may be banned from attending future MLS matches for up to a year or longer. Level 1 Offenses include, but are not limited to, violent behavior, threatening, abusive or discriminatory conduct or language, trespassing or throwing objects onto the field, use or possession of unauthorized pyrotechnics or other dangerous Prohibited Items, or illegal conduct.

Depending on the nature and severity of the violation, individuals who violate this Fan Code of Conduct may be required to submit a written request for readmission and participate in an online Fan Code of Conduct Education Class (FCEC) in order to be reinstated.