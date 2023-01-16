Aston Villa reach transfer agreement for Chicago Fire wonderkid Jhon Durán

The deal is still subject to agreeing on personal terms with Durán, as well as a medical and work visa.

A source tells MLSsoccer.com the deal is worth up to $22 million ($18 million up front, plus another $4 million in add-ons). The Fire will retain a sell-on percentage as well. The deal could be the second-biggest outbound transfer in MLS history.

Durán, who just turned 19 in December, tallied eight goals and three assists over 1,363 minutes (27 appearances; 14 starts) during his lone MLS season for the Fire. The center forward already has three appearances for the senior Colombian national team and is currently with their U-20 side at the South American U-20 Championship this month.