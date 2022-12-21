SuperDraft

Charlotte FC select Clemson's Hamady Diop No. 1 in 2023 MLS SuperDraft

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

SD23_First-OverallPick-16x9

Clemson University defender Hamady Diop is the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday’s 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

The Senegalese standout is going to Charlotte FC, who moved into the top spot after completing a trade with expansion side St. Louis CITY SC. The newcomers swapped down for the No. 20 pick in the 2023 SuperDraft, $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and conditional GAM.

Diop is one of 11 Generation adidas signings this year and earned Second-Team All-ACC honors after Clemson’s 2022 and 2021 seasons. The center back helped the Tigers win an NCAA Division I national title in 2021, and is the second Clemson product to go No. 1 after Inter Miami CF selected Robbie Robinson in 2020.

Charlotte have now picked first in consecutive SuperDrafts after taking midfielder Ben Bender out of the University of Maryland before their own MLS expansion season (2022). The Queen City side finished ninth in the Eastern Conference table and are entering their first full season under head coach Christian Lattanzio.

2023 SuperDraft Tracker

Top 5 picks

Aside from Diop, Generation adidas signings completed a clean sweep throughout the top five selections in Wednesday's SuperDraft.

GA strong

The entire GA class comprised half of the first 22 picks (all Round 1). Including those mentioned above, they were:

  • No. 7 overall: Real Salt Lake select Washington forward Ilijah Paul
  • No. 9 overall: St. Louis CITY SC select Creighton midfielder Owen O'Malley
  • No. 11 overall: Nashville SC select Clemson defender Joey Skinner
  • No. 13 overall: Austin FC select San Diego State forward CJ Fodrey
  • No. 16 overall: Real Salt Lake select Pittsburgh forward Bertin Jacquesson
  • No. 22 overall: FC Cincinnati select Bowling Green defender Joey Akpunonu

Per MLS rules, GA contracts are not charged against a team’s annual salary budget.

SuperDraft Charlotte FC

Related Stories

Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 
Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC
Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo
Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 

Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 
Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC

Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC
Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo

Austin FC select midfielder CJ Fodrey after SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo
Charlotte FC select Patrick Agyemang after MLS SuperDraft trade with Colorado Rapids

Charlotte FC select Patrick Agyemang after MLS SuperDraft trade with Colorado Rapids
No. 1 SuperDraft pick Hamady Diop “just grateful” to join Charlotte FC

No. 1 SuperDraft pick Hamady Diop “just grateful” to join Charlotte FC
Real Salt Lake select forward Ilijah Paul after SuperDraft trade with Atlanta United

Real Salt Lake select forward Ilijah Paul after SuperDraft trade with Atlanta United
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
Heartfelt moment as Farai Mutatu is surprised by parents from Zimbabwe in selection to the LA Galaxy 
2:35

Heartfelt moment as Farai Mutatu is surprised by parents from Zimbabwe in selection to the LA Galaxy 
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2:05

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 26 | Colorado Rapids select Anthony Markanich
2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
2:23

2022 MLS SuperDraft Pick 25 | Columbus Crew select Philip Quinton
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.