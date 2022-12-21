Charlotte FC select Clemson's Hamady Diop No. 1 in 2023 MLS SuperDraft

Clemson University defender Hamady Diop is the No. 1 overall pick in Wednesday’s 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas .

The Senegalese standout is going to Charlotte FC, who moved into the top spot after completing a trade with expansion side St. Louis CITY SC. The newcomers swapped down for the No. 20 pick in the 2023 SuperDraft, $400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and conditional GAM.

Diop is one of 11 Generation adidas signings this year and earned Second-Team All-ACC honors after Clemson’s 2022 and 2021 seasons. The center back helped the Tigers win an NCAA Division I national title in 2021, and is the second Clemson product to go No. 1 after Inter Miami CF selected Robbie Robinson in 2020.