Dave Romney traded from Nashville SC to New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- NE receive: Dave Romney
- NSH receive: $525k GAM
The New England Revolution have acquired defender Dave Romney in a trade with Nashville SC, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Thursday.
To land the 29-year-old center back, New England have sent $525,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – split across the next two seasons – just before preseason camps begin for the 2023 campaign.
The move reunites Romney with Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena, who he played under at the LA Galaxy. In 2015, Romney became the first-ever LA Galaxy II player to sign an MLS contract.
“Dave Romney is a reliable and quality defender in our league. He will be a great addition to our roster,” Arena said in an official statement. “We look forward to Dave’s arrival in New England this preseason.”
Romney has seven goals and 13 assists in 171 regular-season games, helping Nashville to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs each of the past three seasons. While playing for Nashville, he formed a strong partnership with US men’s national team standout Walker Zimmerman.
In New England, Romney joins Andrew Farrell and Henry Kessler as center backs on the record-setting 2021 Supporters’ Shield winners. After the Revolution missed the playoffs last year, they’ve also added midfielder Latif Blessing (trade with LAFC) and forward Bobby Wood (Re-Entry Draft) this winter.
The move positions Nashville's Jack Maher, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, to play a bigger role. At center back, Nashville also added former USL Championship Laurence Wyke this offseason and traded for Nick DePuy from the LA Galaxy.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant