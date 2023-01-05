Dave Romney traded from Nashville SC to New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

NE receive: Dave Romney

Dave Romney NSH receive: $525k GAM

The New England Revolution have acquired defender Dave Romney in a trade with Nashville SC, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Thursday.

To land the 29-year-old center back, New England have sent $525,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) – split across the next two seasons – just before preseason camps begin for the 2023 campaign.

The move reunites Romney with Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena, who he played under at the LA Galaxy. In 2015, Romney became the first-ever LA Galaxy II player to sign an MLS contract.