Philadelphia Union acquire Damion Lowe from Inter Miami in trade

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- PHI receive: Damion Lowe
- MIA receive: $225k GAM & other assets
The Philadelphia Union have acquired Jamaican international defender Damion Lowe in a trade with Inter Miami CF, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Wednesday.
To acquire the 29-year-old, Philadelphia sent Miami $225,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), a natural first-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and the Priority Homegrown Rights for Inter Miami II forward Shanyder Borgelin. Philadelphia will, however, retain a percentage of any future transfer over Borgelin.
“Damion is an experienced defender who fits into our current needs,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “He’s an athletic, quick player and we expect him to be an important piece of our defensive unit as we begin a season that will require lineup and formation changes due to the unprecedented number of matches.”
Lowe had 1g/1a in 28 games (all starts) for Miami last season, helping them return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as the East’s No. 6 seed. Originally selected by Seattle Sounders FC in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, he’s played extensively in the USL Championship (American second division) as well as overseas for IK Start (Norway) and Al-Ittihad (Egypt).
On the international stage, Lowe has two goals in 50 appearances for Jamaica.
“We want to thank Damion for everything he’s done for Inter Miami during his time with the club and wish him the best moving forward,” Inter Miami CSO and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release. “We feel this move provides us with valuable assets that will help us build on our success moving forward.”
Lowe gives Philadelphia a veteran center back addition alongside their first-choice pairing of Jack Elliott and Jakob Glesnes, the latter of whom is the reigning MLS Defender of the Year. The Union also have rising US youth international Brandan Craig, offering head coach Jim Curtin’s squad depth at the position.
For Miami, their key options at center back are Aimé Mabika, Christopher McVey and Ryan Sailor. They also have homegrown defender Ian Fray coming off an ACL tear, while MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert reports they're pursuing additional targets.
Philadelphia, runners-up in the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield races last year, will first meet Miami this season on March 4 when traveling to DRV PNK Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The Union are one of MLS’s five Concacaf Champions League participants in 2023.
