Philadelphia Union acquire Damion Lowe from Inter Miami in trade

PHI receive: Damion Lowe

Damion Lowe MIA receive: $225k GAM & other assets

The Philadelphia Union have acquired Jamaican international defender Damion Lowe in a trade with Inter Miami CF, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Wednesday.

To acquire the 29-year-old, Philadelphia sent Miami $225,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), a natural first-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and the Priority Homegrown Rights for Inter Miami II forward Shanyder Borgelin. Philadelphia will, however, retain a percentage of any future transfer over Borgelin.

“Damion is an experienced defender who fits into our current needs,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release. “He’s an athletic, quick player and we expect him to be an important piece of our defensive unit as we begin a season that will require lineup and formation changes due to the unprecedented number of matches.”

Lowe had 1g/1a in 28 games (all starts) for Miami last season, helping them return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as the East’s No. 6 seed. Originally selected by Seattle Sounders FC in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, he’s played extensively in the USL Championship (American second division) as well as overseas for IK Start (Norway) and Al-Ittihad (Egypt).

On the international stage, Lowe has two goals in 50 appearances for Jamaica.