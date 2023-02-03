Transfer Tracker

Atlanta United loan Edwin Mosquera to Argentina's Defensa y Justicia

Atlanta United have loaned winger Edwin Mosquera to Argentine Primera División side Defensa y Justicia for 2023, the club announced Thursday. 

Mosquera’s exit comes roughly six months after he signed with Atlanta from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in his native Colombia. Last season, the 21-year-old attacker had two assists in 12 games (one start) for the Five Stripes.

Mosquera held a U22 Initiative spot, a roster designation Atlanta have also given forward Erik Lopez and midfielders Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra. Since MLS teams can only have three U22 Initiative players rostered at once, they seemingly had to move one to be roster compliant ahead of the 2023 season.

The move falls in lockstep with Atlanta’s broader roster turnover theme as they seek an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return. The wintertime exits include:

As for incoming moves, Atlanta signed winger Derrick Etienne Jr. (ex-Columbus Crew) in free agency and are reportedly adding Greek international striker Giorgos Giakoumakis via a transfer from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC. They just acquired Peruvian international center back Luis Abram from Spain's Granada CF, too.

Atlanta will open their 2023 season on Feb. 25 when hosting the San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

