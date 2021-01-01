News
<!doctype html> <html> <head> <script runat=server> Platform.Load("core", "1.1.5"); var thisURL = Platform.Request.RequestURL; Write('<!--'+ thisURL.indexOf('iva0mrw5gui') + ': ' + thisURL + ' 1wxifyyd0cf -->') Variable.SetValue("@callID", Platform.Function.GUID() ); if (thisURL.indexOf('iva0mrw5gui') > 0) //if this page is the staging URL. { Variable.SetValue("@isDev",true); Variable.SetValue("@processingPageID",2832); Variable.SetValue("@LogDE","PC_Audit"); } else { Variable.SetValue("@processingPageID",2456); } </script> %%[ var @emailToVerify, @modalDisplay set @emailToVerify = RequestParameter("emailToVerify") set @modalDisplay = RequestParameter("modalDisplay") /* Verify if Email is in Subsciption DE*/ if not empty(@emailToVerify) then ]%% <script runat="server"> Platform.Load("core","1.1"); var email = Platform.Variable.GetValue("@emailToVerify"); var results = Subscriber.Retrieve({Property:"EmailAddress",SimpleOperator:"equals",Value:email}); var subkey = results[0].SubscriberKey; if (subkey == null) { } else { </script> %%[ set @cid = RequestParameter("cid") set @modalDisplay = "true" /* Triggered Send Object */ ]%% <script runat="server"> Platform.Load("core","1.1"); var data = { attributes : { cid: Platform.Variable.GetValue("@cid"), subkey: subkey }, subscriber : { EmailAddress: Variable.GetValue("@emailToVerify"), SubscriberKey: subkey } }; var TSD = TriggeredSend.Init("66841"); var Status = TSD.Send(data.subscriber,data.attributes); }; </script> %%[ endIf endIf var @email, @subkey, @jobid, @listid, @unsub set @email = RequestParameter("email") set @subkey = RequestParameter("subkey") set @jobid = RequestParameter("jobid") set @listid = RequestParameter("listid") set @unsub = RequestParameter("unsubscribe") set @cid = RequestParameter("cid") /* Temp for testing */ /* set @subkey = "mdiekhoff+1@levdigital.com" */ /* Setting existing subscriber values */ set @emailaddr = '' set @firstname = '' set @lastname = '' set @country = '' set @zip = '' set @favoriteclub = '' /* Setting brand elements */ set @brandrows = LookUpRows("ENT.ENT_PC_Brand_Table", "Brand_ID", @cid) if RowCount(@brandrows) > 0 then set @brandrow = row(@brandrows, 1) set @club_page = field(@brandrow, "Club_Page") set @bkg_img = field(@brandrow, "Background_Img") set @logo_img = field(@brandrow, "Logo_Img") set @logo_link = field(@brandrow, "Logo_Link") set @primary_color = field(@brandrow, "Primary_Color") set @secondary_color = field(@brandrow, "Secondary_Color") set @button_bkg_color = field(@brandrow, "Button_Background_Color") set @button_txt_color = field(@brandrow, "Button_Text_Color") set @social_icon_1 = field(@brandrow, "Social_Icon_1_Img") set @social_icon_1_link = field(@brandrow, "Social_Icon_1_Link") set @social_icon_2 = field(@brandrow, "Social_Icon_2_Img") set @social_icon_2_link = field(@brandrow, "Social_Icon_2_Link") set @social_icon_3 = field(@brandrow, "Social_Icon_3_Img") set @social_icon_3_link = field(@brandrow, "Social_Icon_3_Link") set @social_icon_4 = field(@brandrow, "Social_Icon_4_Img") set @social_icon_4_link = field(@brandrow, "Social_Icon_4_Link") set @footer_bkg_color = field(@brandrow, "Footer_Background_Color") set @footer_txt_color = field(@brandrow, "Footer_Text_Color") set @club_name = field(@brandrow, "Club_Name") endif ]%% <!-- %%=RowCount(@brandrows)=%% %%=v(@club_name)=%% --> <meta name="ROBOTS" content="INDEX, FOLLOW"> <meta name="keywords" content=""> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>%%=v(@club_name)=%% Sign Up Page</title> <meta name="description" content=""> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="manifest" href="site.webmanifest"> <link rel="apple-touch-icon" href="icon.png"> <!-- Place favicon.ico in the root directory --> <!-- NORMALIZE.CSS --> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://pub.s1.exacttarget.com/n4hcb2fv3qp"> <!-- /NORMALIZE.CSS --> <!-- MAIN.CSS --> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://pub.s1.exacttarget.com/mhpmyl0yphm"> <!-- /MAIN.CSS --> <!-- STYLE.CSS - edit this one --> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://pub.s1.exacttarget.com/yta0m41el0q"> <!-- /STYLE.CSS - edit this one --> <style> #container {width:auto;margin:0;} /* The Modal (background) */ .modal { display: none; /* Hidden by default */ position: fixed; /* Stay in place */ z-index: 1; /* Sit on top */ left: 0; top: 0; width: 100%; /* Full width */ height: 100%; /* Full height */ overflow: auto; /* Enable scroll if needed */ background-color: rgb(0,0,0); /* Fallback color */ background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.4); /* Black w/ opacity */ } /* Modal Content/Box */ .modal-content { background-color: #fefefe; margin: 150px auto;/*Get ready for 2020 with plus, youll be entered to win season tickets*/ /* 15% from the top and centered */ padding: 20px; border: 1px solid #888; min-width: 400px; width: 50%; /* Could be more or less, depending on screen size */ } /* The Close Button */ .close { color: #ee4746; float: right; font-size: 28px; font-weight: bold; } .close:hover, .close:focus { color: black; text-decoration: none; cursor: pointer; } .modal-content h2 { font-size: 36px; line-height: 38px; } #container .modal-content input[type=button] { color: #ee4746; background-color: #ffffff; border: solid 1px #ee4746; } #container .modal-content button { color: #ee4746; background-color: #ffffff; border: solid 1px #ee4746; } .subscriptions li, ul { list-style-type: square; } .subscriptions ul { margin: 10px 20px; } .subscriptions li { display: list-item; margin-bottom: 5px; } .subscriptions { background-color: #eeeeee; margin: 20px 0; } /* Validation */ .help-block { display: block; font-family: Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-weight: 400; font-size: 12px; line-height: 12px; color: red; font-style: italic; } input[aria-invalid="true"] { border: solid 1px red !important; } #container input[type=submit] { width: 300px; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; padding: 17px; background-color: #ee4746; color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; border: 0; -webkit-appearance: none; -moz-user-select: none; -ms-user-select: none; user-select: none; } #container button { width: 300px; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; padding: 17px; background-color: #ee4746; color: #ffffff; font-weight: bold; border: 0; -webkit-appearance: none; -moz-user-select: none; -ms-user-select: none; user-select: none; } #verifyBtn { padding-top: 12px !important; padding-bottom: 12px !important; margin-top: 26px; } @media only screen and (max-width: 600px) { .modal-content { width: 80%; } #container input[type=submit] { width: 100%; } } .loader { position: relative; left: 44%; top: 50%; border: 8px solid #f3f3f3; border-radius: 50%; border-top: 8px solid #000000; width: 20px; height: 20px; -webkit-animation: spin 2s linear infinite; /* Safari */ animation: spin 2s linear infinite; } @keyframes spin { 0% { transform: rotate(0deg); } 100% { transform: rotate(360deg); } } </style> <meta name="theme-color" content="#fafafa"> </head> <body> <div id="container"> <!-- Start: Update Modal --> <div id="myModal" class="modal" %%[if @modalDisplay == "true" then]%%style="display: block;"%%[endif]%%> <!-- Modal content --> <div class="modal-content"> <span class="close">×</span> <h2> Hang tight. </h2> <p>We are currently verifying your e-mail address. </p> <p> If your e-mail address is found, you will receive an e-mail with a link to update your subscriptions shortly. </p> </div> </div> <!-- End: Update Modal --> <form id="VerifyEmail" action="https://pub.s1.exacttarget.com/pymfcz0vx3e?cid=%%=v(@cid)=%%" method="post"> <p style="margin-bottom:12px;">Already subscribed? Enter your e-mail below and we'll send you a link to update your subscriptions. </p> <div class="inputRow" style="padding-bottom: 40px;"> <div class="floatLeft"> <label for="emailToVerify">E-mail address*</label> <br> <input type="text" id="emailToVerify" name="emailToVerify"> <br/> <input type="hidden" id="modalDisplay" name="modalDisplay" value="true"> </div> <div class="floatLeft"> <input id="verifyBtn" type="submit" value="MANAGE MY INBOX" style="background-color:%%=v(@button_bkg_color)=%%; color:%%=v(@button_txt_color)=%%;"> </div> <div style="clear:both;"> </div> </div> </form> <form id="Subscriptions"> <p style="margin-bottom:12px;">Register for our free e-mail communications to receive news, analysis, highlights and special offers. </p> <div class="inputRow"> <div class="floatLeft"> <label for="firstname">First Name</label> <br> <input type="text" id="firstname" name="firstname" value="%%=iif(empty(@firstname),'',@firstname)=%%"> </div> <div class="floatLeft"> <label for="lastname">Last Name</label> <br> <input type="text" id="lastname" name="lastname" value="%%=iif(empty(@lastname),'',@lastname)=%%"> </div> <div style="clear:both;"> </div> </div> <div class="inputRow"> <div class="floatLeft"> <label for="email">E-mail address*</label> <br> <input type="text" id="email" name="email" value="%%=iif(empty(@emailaddr),'',@emailaddr)=%%"> </div> <div style="clear:both;"> </div> </div> <div class="inputRow"> <div class="floatLeft"> <label for="country">Country</label> <br> <select name="select" id="country"> <option>Select Country</option> <!-- %%[ Set @countryrows = LookupRows('ENT.Country_DropDown','Active','1') IF RowCount(@countryrows) > 0 THEN For @k=1 TO RowCount(@countryrows) DO Set @countryrow = Row(@countryrows, @k) Set @CountryName = Field(@countryrow,"Country_Name") Set @CountryCode = Field(@countryrow,"Country_ID") ]%% --> <option value="%%=v(@CountryCode)=%%" %%=iif((@country != @CountryName),'', "selected")=%%>%%=v(@CountryName)=%%</option> <!-- %%[ NEXT @k ENDIF ]%% --> </select> </div> <div class="floatLeft"> <label for="zip">Zip Code</label> <br> <input type="text" id="zip" name="zip" value="%%=iif(empty(@zip),'',@zip)=%%"> </div> <div style="clear:both;"> </div> </div> <div class="inputRow"> <div class="floatLeft"> <label for="club">Favorite MLS Club</label> <br> <select name="select" id="club"> <option valid="False">Select your favorite club</option> <!-- %%[ Set @mlsclubsrows = LookupRows('ENT.ENT_MLS_Clubs','Active','1') IF RowCount(@mlsclubsrows) > 0 THEN For @k=1 TO RowCount(@mlsclubsrows) DO Set @mlsclubrow = Row(@mlsclubsrows, @k) Set @MLSClubName = Field(@mlsclubrow,"Club_Name") Set @MLSClubID = Field(@mlsclubrow,"Club_ID") Set @MLSClubMID = Field(@mlsclubrow,"MID") Set @MLSvalid = Field(@mlsclubrow,"Valid") ]%% --> <option value="%%=v(@MLSClubID)=%%" %%=iif((@cid != @MLSClubID),'', "selected")=%% mid="%%=v(@MLSClubMID)=%%" valid="%%=v(@MLSvalid)=%%">%%=v(@MLSClubName)=%%</option> <!-- %%[ NEXT @k ENDIF ]%% --> </select> </div> <div style="clear:both;"> </div> </div> %%[ IF @cid == 'MLS' THEN ]%% <div style="background-image:url('http://image.info.mlssoccer.com/lib/fe5e15707c6d047c701c/m/1/673418f3-7119-441c-8988-05483313d928.png'); background-size:auto 22px; background-position:0px 5px; background-repeat:no-repeat; padding-left:40px; margin-top:40px;"> <h2>My E-mail Subscriptions </h2> </div> <div style="background-color: #f5f6f6; margin-top:20px;" class="optionsBox mlssubscriptions"> <!-- %%[ SET @subscriptionrows = LookupRows('ENT.ENT_PC_Subscriptions', 'Active', '1') If RowCount(@subscriptionrows) > 0 THEN For @i=1 TO RowCount(@subscriptionrows) DO Set @subscriptionrow = Row(@subscriptionrows, @i) Set @SubscriptionID = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_ID") Set @SubscriptionName = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_Name") Set @ClubID = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Club_ID") Set @SubscriptionDescription = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_Description") IF @ClubID == 'MLS' THEN ]%% --> <label class="subscription option"><strong>%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%</strong><br> %%=v(@SubscriptionDescription)=%% <input type="checkbox" name="%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%" value="%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%" data-club="%%=v(@ClubID)=%%"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> <!-- %%[ELSE ENDIF NEXT @i ENDIF]%% --> </div> <div id="clubHead" style="display: none; background-image:url('http://image.info.mlssoccer.com/lib/fe5e15707c6d047c701c/m/1/673418f3-7119-441c-8988-05483313d928.png'); background-size:auto 22px; background-position:0px 5px; background-repeat:no-repeat; padding-left:40px; margin-top:40px;"> <h2 id="clubTitle">Favorite Club E-mail Subscriptions </h2> </div> <div id="clubSubs" style="display: none; background-color: #f5f6f6; margin-top:20px;" class="optionsBox clubsubscriptions"> <!--%%[ SET @subscriptionrows = LookupRows('ENT.ENT_PC_Subscriptions', 'Active', '1') If RowCount(@subscriptionrows) > 0 THEN For @i=1 TO RowCount(@subscriptionrows) DO Set @subscriptionrow = Row(@subscriptionrows, @i) Set @SubscriptionID = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_ID") Set @SubscriptionName = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_Name") Set @ClubID = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Club_ID") Set @SubscriptionDescription = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_Description") IF @ClubID == 'MLS' THEN ELSE ]%% --> <label style="display: none;" class="clubSubscription option %%=v(@ClubID)=%%"><strong>%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%</strong><br> %%=v(@SubscriptionDescription)=%% <input type="checkbox" name="%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%" value="%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%" data-club="%%=v(@ClubID)=%%"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> <!--%%[ ENDIF NEXT @i ENDIF]%% --> </div> %%[ ELSE ]%% <div style="background-image:url('http://image.info.mlssoccer.com/lib/fe5e15707c6d047c701c/m/1/673418f3-7119-441c-8988-05483313d928.png'); background-size:auto 22px; background-position:0px 5px; background-repeat:no-repeat; padding-left:40px; margin-top:40px;"> <h2>My E-mail Subscriptions </h2> </div> <div style="background-color: #f5f6f6; margin-top:20px;" class="optionsBox clubsubscriptions"> <!--%%[ SET @subscriptionrows = LookupRows('ENT.ENT_PC_Subscriptions','Club_ID',@cid, 'Active', '1') If RowCount(@subscriptionrows) > 0 THEN For @i=1 TO RowCount(@subscriptionrows) DO Set @subscriptionrow = Row(@subscriptionrows, @i) Set @SubscriptionID = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_ID") Set @SubscriptionName = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_Name") Set @ClubID = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Club_ID") Set @SubscriptionDescription = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_Description") ]%% --> <label class="clubSubscription option %%=v(@ClubID)=%%"><strong>%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%</strong><br> %%=v(@SubscriptionDescription)=%% <input type="checkbox" name="%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%" value="%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%" data-club="%%=v(@ClubID)=%%"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> <!--%%[ NEXT @i ENDIF]%% --> </div> <div style="background-image:url('http://image.info.mlssoccer.com/lib/fe5e15707c6d047c701c/m/1/673418f3-7119-441c-8988-05483313d928.png'); background-size:auto 22px; background-position:0px 5px; background-repeat:no-repeat; padding-left:40px; margin-top:40px;"> <h2>MLS E-mail Subscriptions </h2> </div> <div style="background-color: #f5f6f6; margin-top:20px;" class="optionsBox mlssubscriptions"> <!-- %%[ SET @subscriptionrows = LookupRows('ENT.ENT_PC_Subscriptions', 'Active', '1') If RowCount(@subscriptionrows) > 0 THEN For @i=1 TO RowCount(@subscriptionrows) DO Set @subscriptionrow = Row(@subscriptionrows, @i) Set @SubscriptionID = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_ID") Set @SubscriptionName = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_Name") Set @ClubID = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Club_ID") Set @SubscriptionDescription = Field(@subscriptionrow, "Subscription_Description") IF @ClubID == 'MLS' THEN ]%% --> <label class="subscription option"><strong>%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%</strong><br> %%=v(@SubscriptionDescription)=%% <input type="checkbox" name="%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%" value="%%=v(@SubscriptionName)=%%" data-club="%%=v(@ClubID)=%%"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> <!-- %%[ELSE ENDIF NEXT @i ENDIF]%% --> </div> %%[ ENDIF ]%% <!--<div style="margin:50px 40px 50px 30px;" class="unsubSelect"> <label class="option">I agree to receive the communications I have selected and consent to the processing of my personal information in connection with such communications in accordance with Major League Soccer’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. I may change my preferences at any time by returning to this preferences center. <input type="checkbox" name="consent" value="consent" id="consent"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> </div>--> <div style="margin:50px 40px 50px 30px;" class="unsubSelect"> <label class="option">I agree to receive the communications I have selected and consent to the processing of my personal information in connection with such communications in accordance with Major League Soccer’s <a href="https://www.mlssoccer.com/privacy-policy" style="color: #0088cc; text-decoration: none;">Privacy Policy</a> and <a href="https://www.mlssoccer.com/terms-of-service" style="color: #0088cc; text-decoration: none;">Terms of Service</a>. <input type="checkbox" name="consent" value="consent" id="consent"> <span class="checkmark"></span> </label> </div> <div> <!--<input id="updateBtn" type="button" value="SIGN UP" style="background-color:%%=v(@button_bkg_color)=%%; color:%%=v(@button_txt_color)=%%;">--> <button class="btn btn-default has-spinner" id="updateBtn" style="background-color:%%=v(@button_bkg_color)=%%; color:%%=v(@button_txt_color)=%%;">SIGN UP</button> </div> </form> </div> <script src="https://pub.s1.exacttarget.com/cuv4zot3rxi"></script> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.1.min.js" integrity="sha256-CSXorXvZcTkaix6Yvo6HppcZGetbYMGWSFlBw8HfCJo=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <!-- jQuery Validate --> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.aspnetcdn.com/ajax/jquery.validate/1.13.1/jquery.validate.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://ajax.aspnetcdn.com/ajax/jquery.validate/1.13.1/additional-methods.js"></script> <script> $("#club").change(function() { var value = $(this).find('option:selected').attr("value"); $('.clubSubscription').hide(); if ($(this).find('option:selected').attr("valid") == "False") { $('#clubHead').hide(); $('#clubSubs').hide(); } else { $('#clubHead').show(); $('#clubSubs').show(); $('.'+ value).show(); }; }); $(document).ready(function(){ /* Modal Updates */ // Get the modal var modal = document.getElementById("myModal"); // Get the <span> element that closes the modal var span = document.getElementsByClassName("close")[0]; // When the user clicks on <span> (x), close the modal span.onclick = function() { modal.style.display = "none"; } // When the user clicks anywhere outside of the modal, close it window.onclick = function(event) { if (event.target == modal) { modal.style.display = "none"; } } /*Unsub Button Activate*/ $('#updateBtn').prop('disabled', true); $(".unsubSelect input").change(function() { if ($("#consent").prop("checked")){ $('#updateBtn').prop('disabled', false); $('#updateBtn').css('background-color', '%%=v(@button_bkg_color)=%%'); } else { $('#updateBtn').css('background-color', '#808080'); $('#updateBtn').prop('disabled', true); }; }); /* Updates Records */ $("#updateBtn").click(function(ev) { ev.preventDefault(); var form = $("#Subscriptions"); form.validate({ errorElement: 'span', errorClass: 'help-block', highlight: function(element, errorClass, validClass) { $(element).closest('.form-group').addClass("has-error"); }, unhighlight: function(element, errorClass, validClass) { $(element).closest('.form-group').removeClass("has-error"); }, rules: { email:{ required: true, email: true, }, consent:{ required: true, }, }, messages: { email: { required: "E-mail address required", }, consent: { required: "Consent required", }, } }); if (form.valid() === true) { var selected = []; $('.subscriptions input[type="checkbox"]:checked').each(function() { selected.push($(this).attr('name')); }); var clubvalue = $("#club option:selected").val(); var firstname = $("#firstname").val(); var lastname = $("#lastname").val(); var email = $("#email").val(); var email = encodeURI(email) var country = $("#country option:selected").text(); var zip = $("#zip").val(); var club = $("#club").val(); var clubName = $("#club option:selected").text(); var clubMID = $('#club option:selected').attr('mid'); var selected = []; $(".mlssubscriptions input[type='checkbox']:checked").each(function() { selected.push($(this).attr('value')); }); var notselected = []; $(".mlssubscriptions input[type='checkbox']").not(":checked").each(function() { notselected.push($(this).attr('value')); }); var clubselected = []; $("."+club+" input[type='checkbox']:checked").each(function() { clubselected.push($(this).attr('value')); }); var clubnotselected = []; $("."+club+" input[type='checkbox']").not(":checked").each(function() { clubnotselected.push($(this).attr('value')); }); var consent = $("#consent").prop("checked"); console.log(firstname, lastname, email, country, zip, club, selected, notselected, consent); var thisUrl = '%%=CloudPagesURL(@processingPageID)=%%' + '?selected=' + selected + '¬selected=' + notselected + '&firstname=' + firstname + '&lastname=' + lastname + '&email=' + email + '&country=' + country + '&zip=' + zip + '&club=' + club + '&clubMID=' + clubMID + '&clubselected=' + clubselected + '&clubnotselected=' + clubnotselected + '&consent=' + consent + '&clubName=' + clubName; $('#updateBtn').html('<div class="loader"></div>'); console.log(thisUrl); $.ajax ({ method: "POST", url: thisUrl, success: function(resp) { $('success').show(); window.location.assign("%%=CloudPagesURL(2457)=%%"); } }); } }); }) </script> </body> </html>
