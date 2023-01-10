Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC, winger Handwalla Bwana mutually part ways

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Handwalla Bwana

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutually part ways

Nashville SC and winger Handwalla Bwana have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced Tuesday.

Bwana was under contract for Nashville to start 2023, and most recently played on loan for Memphis 1901 in the USL Championship while falling down Nashville's depth chart. He played in four matches (one start) for Memphis and scored once in 132 total minutes.

The 23-year-old winger, who was born in Mombasa, Kenya and raised in Seattle, initially joined the league as a homegrown signing for Seattle Sounders FC ahead of the 2018 season. Though his one-on-one ability impressed early, he never claimed claim a consistent spot was traded to Nashville in October 2020 after tallying 4g/3a in 1,234 regular-season minutes.

Bwana made seven regular-season appearances (one start) in his two-and-half seasons with Nashville. He did not get on the scoresheet for the Boys in Gold.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Nashville SC Handwalla Bwana

Related Stories

NYCFC add forward Gabriel Segal via waivers
FC Dallas open DP spot as forward Franco Jara departs
Official: Real Salt Lake finalize club-record deal for Carlos Andrés Gómez
More News
More News
NYCFC add forward Gabriel Segal via waivers
Transfer Tracker

NYCFC add forward Gabriel Segal via waivers
FC Dallas open DP spot as forward Franco Jara departs
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas open DP spot as forward Franco Jara departs
Official: Real Salt Lake finalize club-record deal for Carlos Andrés Gómez
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Real Salt Lake finalize club-record deal for Carlos Andrés Gómez
FC Dallas sign center back Amet Korça from Croatian first divison
Transfer Tracker

FC Dallas sign center back Amet Korça from Croatian first divison
LAFC executives John Thorrington & Larry Freedman sign contract extensions

LAFC executives John Thorrington & Larry Freedman sign contract extensions
New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Jack Panayotou
More News
Video
Video
Apple and Major League Soccer unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and Major League Soccer unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video