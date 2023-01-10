Nashville SC, winger Handwalla Bwana mutually part ways

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutually part ways

Nashville SC and winger Handwalla Bwana have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced Tuesday.

Bwana was under contract for Nashville to start 2023, and most recently played on loan for Memphis 1901 in the USL Championship while falling down Nashville's depth chart. He played in four matches (one start) for Memphis and scored once in 132 total minutes.

The 23-year-old winger, who was born in Mombasa, Kenya and raised in Seattle, initially joined the league as a homegrown signing for Seattle Sounders FC ahead of the 2018 season. Though his one-on-one ability impressed early, he never claimed claim a consistent spot was traded to Nashville in October 2020 after tallying 4g/3a in 1,234 regular-season minutes.

Bwana made seven regular-season appearances (one start) in his two-and-half seasons with Nashville. He did not get on the scoresheet for the Boys in Gold.