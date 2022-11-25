MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Source: Celtic in advanced talks to sign CF Montréal's Alistair Johnston

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER_16x9-Alistair-Johnston_

Scottish Premiership powerhouse Celtic are in advanced talks with CF Montréal to sign Canadian international defender Alistair Johnston, a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com. No deal is done yet, but talks are at an advanced stage.

Transfermarkt's Manuel Veth first reported the discussions.

Johnston, 24, enjoyed a career year with Montréal during his first season (2022) at the club, posting four goals and five assists in 33 matches. He can play right back, wingback or right center back in a back three, as he does with Canada. He has 31 caps with Les Rouges, including starting their opening World Cup match against Belgium (1-0 defeat) on Wednesday.

Montréal acquired Johnston in a trade with Nashville SC last December. Nashville have a 10% sell-on clause after $1 million is reached. Johnston has a United Kingdom passport, meaning he automatically qualifies to be registered for the Scottish Premiership.

“There is only so much I can say right now but if an opportunity arises, sure," Johnston said, via the Daily Record. "I am really happy at Montréal and we have a great thing going, but at the same time I want to test myself, and I want to see how high I can go."

Celtic are giants in Scotland, having won the league 52 times, including 10 of the last 11 seasons. The club currently rosters US men's national team center back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Nashville, during their expansion season, selected Johnston in the 2020 SuperDraft. He's since blossomed into one of the league's best defenders and a mainstay with Canada. He's made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs each season in the league, posting 5g/7a in 77 matches total.

“That’s something that for all athletes deep down is in our DNA," Johnston said. "You want to be competitive and push yourself to play against the best and see how high you can go. We never want to look back at our career and have the, ‘What if?’ question. I’ve nightmares thinking about that."

Change in Montréal

Montréal are in a transformational winter. After finishing second in the Eastern Conference, star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic is leaving to join AZ Alkmaar in Holland's Eredivisie, DP midfielder Victor Wanyama is out of contract, and midfielder Ismael Kone is heavily expected to leave after the World Cup with Canada.

Meanwhile, head coach Wilfried Nancy is a target for the Columbus Crew's managerial opening. Johnston leaving would create another key player to replace.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLS Insider: Tom Bogert CF Montréal Alistair Johnston Transfer Tracker

Related Stories

2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 2: Which players were picked?
Atlanta United appoint Garth Lagerwey president and CEO
Official: DC United sign free agent Pedro Santos
More News
More News
World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can advance after draw vs. England

World Cup clinching scenarios: How USMNT can advance after draw vs. England
USA grab point against England, keep World Cup hopes alive

USA grab point against England, keep World Cup hopes alive
Three takeaways as USMNT get almost everything right against England
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways as USMNT get almost everything right against England
John Herdman remark turns Canada vs. Croatia into unexpected grudge match

John Herdman remark turns Canada vs. Croatia into unexpected grudge match
USMNT lineup vs. England: Haji Wright gets first World Cup start

USMNT lineup vs. England: Haji Wright gets first World Cup start
Canada vs. Croatia: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group F game

Canada vs. Croatia: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group F game
More News
Video
Video
The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
15:21

The U.S. & England Are Set to Clash on Black Friday | Club & Country Today
O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
22:27

O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
10:45

Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
1:20:59

Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
More Video