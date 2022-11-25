Source: Celtic in advanced talks to sign CF Montréal's Alistair Johnston

Scottish Premiership powerhouse Celtic are in advanced talks with CF Montréal to sign Canadian international defender Alistair Johnston , a source confirms to MLSsoccer.com. No deal is done yet, but talks are at an advanced stage.

Transfermarkt's Manuel Veth first reported the discussions.

Johnston, 24, enjoyed a career year with Montréal during his first season (2022) at the club, posting four goals and five assists in 33 matches. He can play right back, wingback or right center back in a back three, as he does with Canada. He has 31 caps with Les Rouges, including starting their opening World Cup match against Belgium (1-0 defeat) on Wednesday.

Montréal acquired Johnston in a trade with Nashville SC last December. Nashville have a 10% sell-on clause after $1 million is reached. Johnston has a United Kingdom passport, meaning he automatically qualifies to be registered for the Scottish Premiership.

“There is only so much I can say right now but if an opportunity arises, sure," Johnston said, via the Daily Record. "I am really happy at Montréal and we have a great thing going, but at the same time I want to test myself, and I want to see how high I can go."

Celtic are giants in Scotland, having won the league 52 times, including 10 of the last 11 seasons. The club currently rosters US men's national team center back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Nashville, during their expansion season, selected Johnston in the 2020 SuperDraft. He's since blossomed into one of the league's best defenders and a mainstay with Canada. He's made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs each season in the league, posting 5g/7a in 77 matches total.