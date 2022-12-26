Charlotte FC transfer forward Daniel Ríos to Liga MX’s Chivas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred forward Daniel Ríos to Liga MX’s Chivas for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Sunday.

The 27-year-old joined Charlotte’s expansion season via a February 2022 trade from Nashville SC. He ultimately had seven goals and two assists in 27 regular-season games (15 starts).

“It was a pleasure to see Dani’s skills evolve throughout the year and make a strong impact on the field late in the season, which is a testament to the type of player development we’re building at Charlotte FC,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.