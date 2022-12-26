Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC transfer forward Daniel Ríos to Liga MX’s Chivas

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

DRios to Chivas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have transferred forward Daniel Ríos to Liga MX’s Chivas for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Sunday. 

The 27-year-old joined Charlotte’s expansion season via a February 2022 trade from Nashville SC. He ultimately had seven goals and two assists in 27 regular-season games (15 starts).

“It was a pleasure to see Dani’s skills evolve throughout the year and make a strong impact on the field late in the season, which is a testament to the type of player development we’re building at Charlotte FC,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release. 

“Everyone at the club thanks Dani for his time at CLTFC and wishes him all the best upon the return to his former club.”

Ríos is a Mexico native whose professional career started at Chivas. He was Nashville’s first signing before their 2020 expansion season, tallying 5g/1a in 30 games (13 starts) for them.

With Ríos’ departure, Charlotte retain Andre Shinyashiki and Karol Swiderski as options at center forward. They’re also close to formally adding Enzo Copetti from Argentina’s Racing Club, as reported by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert.

Charlotte are entering their first full season under head coach Christian Lattanzio. They missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as a first-year club, slotting ninth in the Eastern Conference table. 

Chivas finished ninth in the Liga MX Apertura table. They're now coached by former Chicago Fire FC manager Veljko Paunović.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Daniel Rios

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY sign South African midfielder Njabulo Blom
Columbus Crew sign free-agent defender Jimmy Medranda
Atlanta United sign former Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg
More News
More News
The 30 wildest and wackiest moments from the 2022 MLS season
Voices: Sam Jones

The 30 wildest and wackiest moments from the 2022 MLS season
Charlotte FC transfer forward Daniel Ríos to Liga MX’s Chivas
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC transfer forward Daniel Ríos to Liga MX’s Chivas
MLS remembers Kevin Payne

MLS remembers Kevin Payne
Former Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi announces retirement

Former Inter Miami midfielder Blaise Matuidi announces retirement
St. Louis CITY sign South African midfielder Njabulo Blom
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY sign South African midfielder Njabulo Blom
Columbus Crew sign free-agent defender Jimmy Medranda
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign free-agent defender Jimmy Medranda
More News
Video
Video
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
1:30:15

MLS free agent market heating up! Who will end up where?
More Video
MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

MLS Season Pass. Coming February 1.

The new home for MLS is here! In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.