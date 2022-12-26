Charlotte FC transfer forward Daniel Ríos to Liga MX’s Chivas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Charlotte FC have transferred forward Daniel Ríos to Liga MX’s Chivas for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Sunday.
The 27-year-old joined Charlotte’s expansion season via a February 2022 trade from Nashville SC. He ultimately had seven goals and two assists in 27 regular-season games (15 starts).
“It was a pleasure to see Dani’s skills evolve throughout the year and make a strong impact on the field late in the season, which is a testament to the type of player development we’re building at Charlotte FC,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.
“Everyone at the club thanks Dani for his time at CLTFC and wishes him all the best upon the return to his former club.”
Ríos is a Mexico native whose professional career started at Chivas. He was Nashville’s first signing before their 2020 expansion season, tallying 5g/1a in 30 games (13 starts) for them.
With Ríos’ departure, Charlotte retain Andre Shinyashiki and Karol Swiderski as options at center forward. They’re also close to formally adding Enzo Copetti from Argentina’s Racing Club, as reported by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert.
Charlotte are entering their first full season under head coach Christian Lattanzio. They missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as a first-year club, slotting ninth in the Eastern Conference table.
Chivas finished ninth in the Liga MX Apertura table. They're now coached by former Chicago Fire FC manager Veljko Paunović.
