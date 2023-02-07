Toronto FC sign center back Sigurd Rosted from Brøndby IF

“We are very excited to add Sigurd to our group as we know he is excited for this new challenge and to represent our club."

"Sigurd is an experienced center back who has shown his leadership and intelligence while playing at a high level in a strong European league,” TFC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a press release.

Rosted is Toronto’s second major center back signing this offseason; they also landed FC Dallas all-time appearance leader Matt Hedges in free agency. Now, Rosted and Hedges could form a first-choice partnership in a new-look defense that’s backstopped by US international goalkeeper Sean Johnson , a free-agent signing and former New York City FC captain.

The 28-year-old Norwegian defender, who arrives via Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), has signed through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026.

Rosted, who notably also played for Belgian top-flight side KAA Gent, has 18 goals and six assists across 218 career professional appearances. He helped Brøndby win the 2020-21 Danish first division title, often playing alongside Andreas Maxsø, a recent Designated Player signing for the Colorado Rapids.

On the international stage, Rosted has played five times for Norway. He hasn’t represented the Nordic nation since a series of UEFA Nations League matches in the fall of 2018.

With Rousted and Hedges entering the fold, Toronto now have depth in central defense when factoring in returners Shane O’Neill, Lukas MacNaughton and Luke Singh. It’s all geared toward improving on last year’s 66 goals against, which were third-most in MLS and played a significant role in TFC missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.

If Rousted and Hedges anchor Toronto’s backline, they’re likely to be joined by Raoul Petretta on the left and Richie Laryea on the right. Petretta joined last month from Turkish top-flight club Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü, while Laryea returned to Toronto last summer on loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Toronto open their 2023 MLS season on Feb. 25 when visiting Eastern Conference rivals D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They’re entering the second year of Bradley’s continued squad rebuild.