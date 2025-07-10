San Diego FC loan midfielder Heine Bruseth to Norwegian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

San Diego FC have loaned midfielder Heine Bruseth to Norwegian top-flight side Sarpsborg 08, the club announced Thursday.

Bruseth's loan lasts through the end of the 2025 season and includes a purchase option.

The 21-year-old had yet to feature in an official match for San Diego since joining as a 2024 Expansion Draft pick from Orlando City.

Before arriving in MLS as a U22 Initiative player, Bruseth started his professional career in his native Norway with Kristiansund BK.