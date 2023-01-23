Alexander Callens signs for Girona: NYCFC standout leaves MLS after 6 seasons

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Free

The Alexander Callens sweepstakes have ended with the Peruvian international defender signing outside of MLS.

LaLiga side Girona announced Monday they’ve signed the longtime New York City FC standout and 2022 MLS Defender of the Year finalist, putting the 30-year-old back in Spain. Callens was out of contract following the 2022 MLS season and was eligible to sign abroad for free or within MLS (met free agency requirements).

"While we’re sad to see him go, we understand that it was Alex’s desire to test himself in a new league in Europe," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release.

"Alex is another example of the strong culture we have here in New York of identifying players and helping them develop and achieve their professional goals. We look forward to closely following Alex’s career and we wish him all the best in Spain."

The move keeps Callens within the City Football Group family – Girona are one of NYCFC’s sister clubs – and reunites him with striker Taty Castellanos, who joined the Spanish outfit on loan last July. They’re currently in 11th place in LaLiga, sitting midtable in a league historically dominated by Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.