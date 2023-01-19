Transfer Tracker

DC United mutually part ways with goalkeeper Rafael Romo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

DC United logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutually part ways

D.C. United have mutually parted ways with goalkeeper Rafael Romo, the club announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old Venezuelan joined the Black-and-Red in April from Belgian first-division club Oud-Heverlee Leuven on a one-and-a-half-year deal. He played 15 games (14 starts) across all competitions last season, picking up two cleans sheets while registering 53 saves.

Romo was one of four goalkeepers to appear for United in 2022, along with David Ochoa (currently of Liga MX side Atlético San Luis), Jon Kempin (option declined) and the out-of-contract Bill Hamid.

The club have made three signings in this position ahead of the new season: veteran free agents Tyler Miller and Alex Bono, as well as Luis Zamudio, from USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United.

D.C. kick off their 2023 MLS campaign on Feb. 25 when hosting Toronto FC at Audi Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker D.C. United Rafael Romo

Related Stories

Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan & Danny Leyva sign new deals with Seattle Sounders
Christian Ramírez is back: Columbus Crew sign striker from Scotland's Aberdeen
Paxton Pomykal signs long-term extension with FC Dallas
More News
More News
Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan & Danny Leyva sign new deals with Seattle Sounders
Transfer Tracker

Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan & Danny Leyva sign new deals with Seattle Sounders
DC United mutually part ways with goalkeeper Rafael Romo
Transfer Tracker

DC United mutually part ways with goalkeeper Rafael Romo
MLS preseason 2023: Colorado Rapids rout Celaya FC, Darren Yapi scores brace

MLS preseason 2023: Colorado Rapids rout Celaya FC, Darren Yapi scores brace
LAFC's home venue renamed as BMO Stadium

LAFC's home venue renamed as BMO Stadium
USA U-20 national team: 16 MLS players called up as World Cup nears

USA U-20 national team: 16 MLS players called up as World Cup nears
Can Chicago Fire find “balance” after Durán, Slonina transfers to Premier League?

Can Chicago Fire find “balance” after Durán, Slonina transfers to Premier League?
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video