DC United mutually part ways with goalkeeper Rafael Romo

D.C. United have mutually parted ways with goalkeeper Rafael Romo, the club announced Thursday.

The 32-year-old Venezuelan joined the Black-and-Red in April from Belgian first-division club Oud-Heverlee Leuven on a one-and-a-half-year deal. He played 15 games (14 starts) across all competitions last season, picking up two cleans sheets while registering 53 saves.

Romo was one of four goalkeepers to appear for United in 2022, along with David Ochoa (currently of Liga MX side Atlético San Luis), Jon Kempin (option declined) and the out-of-contract Bill Hamid.

The club have made three signings in this position ahead of the new season: veteran free agents Tyler Miller and Alex Bono, as well as Luis Zamudio, from USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United.

D.C. kick off their 2023 MLS campaign on Feb. 25 when hosting Toronto FC at Audi Field (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).